Beth Ann Keffer-Hill’s Newly Released "Journey to Peace" is a Moving Collection of Personal Reflections and Creative Expressions of Faith and Hope
“Journey to Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Ann Keffer-Hill is a heartfelt collection of songs, poems, and writings that explore grief, loss, and the restorative power of faith, offering readers encouragement and inspiration through life’s challenges.
Athens, OH, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Journey to Peace”: a warm and inviting collection of personal reflections and creative expressions of resilience and hope. “Journey to Peace” is the creation of published author, Beth Ann Keffer-Hill, who was raised in rural Southeastern Ohio with her parents and two brothers. She discovered a passion for music early, beginning piano lessons at age five and writing her first song by fifteen. Over the years, songwriting and poetry became a personal outlet, helping her navigate life’s trials and situations, including the unexpected deaths of her brothers, parents, and later her only son. A multi-talented artist, she also enjoys oil painting, skydiving, solving crossword puzzles, and spending time with her many cats.
Keffer-Hill shares, “This collection of writings encompasses the many experiences that come on this journey called life. The happiness that comes from falling in love, the grief of losing family and loved ones way too soon, the sadness of a broken heart, and the joy of just being alive!
Faith in God can see you through the emptiness. There is life after loss, and joy comes in the mourning.
May this book be an inspiration to the readers to know that they can have peace, freedom, and hope in their journey.
As you read these writings, you will find yourself sitting under an oak tree with a dappled sun streaming through the leaves, warming your heart and soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Ann Keffer-Hill’s new book offers readers an intimate look at the strength and comfort found through creativity, reflection, and faith in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Journey to Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey to Peace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
