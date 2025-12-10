Dr. Marlene Groomes’s Newly Released "The Entrance of His WORD" is a Groundbreaking Spiritual Guide That Merges Biblical Truth with Scientific Insight
“The Entrance of His WORD: HOW GOD’S LIGHT AND SOUND Heals SOULS, Renews MINDS, Rewires BRAINS, AND Repairs DNA” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Marlene Groomes is a powerful resource that explores how God’s Word, light, and sound work together to restore wholeness and unlock Kingdom identity.
New York, NY, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Entrance of His WORD: HOW GOD’S LIGHT AND SOUND Heals SOULS, Renews MINDS, Rewires BRAINS, AND Repairs DNA”: a compelling and revelatory book that provides spiritual and scientific pathways to healing and restoration through the power of God’s Word. “The Entrance of His WORD: HOW GOD’S LIGHT AND SOUND Heals SOULS, Renews MINDS, Rewires BRAINS, AND Repairs DNA” is the creation of published author, Dr. Marlene Groomes, a retired Professor of Psychology, seasoned counselor, dynamic speaker, and ordained minister with over 40 years of experience. A devoted student of God’s Word and a passionate believer in the supernatural, she skillfully integrates psychological insight and cutting-edge science with biblical truth to bring healing, hope, and freedom to the broken.
Dr. Groomes shares, “Be Healed. Be Transformed. Step Into Your Kingdom Identity.
Are you ready to embrace your Kingdom identity and experience true healing? You were created to live whole, free, and victorious—but soul wounds, trauma, lies, and brokenness can keep you bound and depleted.
In The Entrance of His Word, Dr. Marlene Groomes reveals a supernatural pathway to restoration and transformation through the Light and Sound of God, the Frequencies of Heaven, and the power of His Living Word. You are the Bride of Christ, encoded with His Divine Signature—step into your true identity and authority, free from fear, limitations, and past pain. Today is the day to embrace your wholeness and live the prosperous, good Plan God destined for you.
This groundbreaking book weaves together powerful biblical teaching, revelatory insights, supernatural encounters, miraculous testimonies, and cutting-edge science to show how God:
· Binds up the brokenhearted and heals emotional wounds and infirmities
· Renews the mind and rewires the brain for a neurological reset
· Repairs cellular memory and reprograms DNA
· Restores destiny through His Light, Sound, and frequency binaural wave technology
It’s more than just a book—it’s a multi-media experience. With every chapter, immerse yourself in Holy Spirit-inspired music tuned to 444Hz, specific binaural beats, and prayers of intercession designed to connect your heart, mind, and spirit with God’s healing Love.
Activate your transformation with the 21-Day Spiritual Jump Start Program. Applying these powerful strategies will recalibrate your mind and emotions, align your thoughts with God’s Truth, and prepare you for breakthrough. Rewrite your story today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Marlene Groomes’s new book is a transformational resource for readers seeking wholeness, deeper spiritual connection, and the supernatural power of God to heal every part of their being.
Consumers can purchase “The Entrance of His WORD: HOW GOD’S LIGHT AND SOUND Heals SOULS, Renews MINDS, Rewires BRAINS, AND Repairs DNA” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Entrance of His WORD: HOW GOD’S LIGHT AND SOUND Heals SOULS, Renews MINDS, Rewires BRAINS, AND Repairs DNA”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Groomes shares, “Be Healed. Be Transformed. Step Into Your Kingdom Identity.
Are you ready to embrace your Kingdom identity and experience true healing? You were created to live whole, free, and victorious—but soul wounds, trauma, lies, and brokenness can keep you bound and depleted.
In The Entrance of His Word, Dr. Marlene Groomes reveals a supernatural pathway to restoration and transformation through the Light and Sound of God, the Frequencies of Heaven, and the power of His Living Word. You are the Bride of Christ, encoded with His Divine Signature—step into your true identity and authority, free from fear, limitations, and past pain. Today is the day to embrace your wholeness and live the prosperous, good Plan God destined for you.
This groundbreaking book weaves together powerful biblical teaching, revelatory insights, supernatural encounters, miraculous testimonies, and cutting-edge science to show how God:
· Binds up the brokenhearted and heals emotional wounds and infirmities
· Renews the mind and rewires the brain for a neurological reset
· Repairs cellular memory and reprograms DNA
· Restores destiny through His Light, Sound, and frequency binaural wave technology
It’s more than just a book—it’s a multi-media experience. With every chapter, immerse yourself in Holy Spirit-inspired music tuned to 444Hz, specific binaural beats, and prayers of intercession designed to connect your heart, mind, and spirit with God’s healing Love.
Activate your transformation with the 21-Day Spiritual Jump Start Program. Applying these powerful strategies will recalibrate your mind and emotions, align your thoughts with God’s Truth, and prepare you for breakthrough. Rewrite your story today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Marlene Groomes’s new book is a transformational resource for readers seeking wholeness, deeper spiritual connection, and the supernatural power of God to heal every part of their being.
Consumers can purchase “The Entrance of His WORD: HOW GOD’S LIGHT AND SOUND Heals SOULS, Renews MINDS, Rewires BRAINS, AND Repairs DNA” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Entrance of His WORD: HOW GOD’S LIGHT AND SOUND Heals SOULS, Renews MINDS, Rewires BRAINS, AND Repairs DNA”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories