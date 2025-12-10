Dr. Marlene Groomes’s Newly Released "The Entrance of His WORD" is a Groundbreaking Spiritual Guide That Merges Biblical Truth with Scientific Insight

“The Entrance of His WORD: HOW GOD’S LIGHT AND SOUND Heals SOULS, Renews MINDS, Rewires BRAINS, AND Repairs DNA” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Marlene Groomes is a powerful resource that explores how God’s Word, light, and sound work together to restore wholeness and unlock Kingdom identity.