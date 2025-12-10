Melody Barrett’s Newly Released "A Moonlight Bike Ride: A Daddy and Me Story" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale Celebrating the Bond Between Father and Daughter
“A Moonlight Bike Ride: A Daddy and Me Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melody Barrett is a charming picture book that captures the magic of childhood imagination and the tender guidance of a loving parent.
Danville, VA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Moonlight Bike Ride: A Daddy and Me Story”: a touching story of love, imagination, and family connection. “A Moonlight Bike Ride: A Daddy and Me Story” is the creation of published author, Melody Barrett, a lover of all things creative and beautiful. She enjoys singing, dancing, learning to play the piano, photography, and expressing her thoughts and ideas with pen and paper. She has been married to her Prince Charming since 2009, and together they are raising their five amazing children in lovely southern Virginia. Her hope is to be instrumental in strengthening families by bringing them back to the simplicity and wonder that is in everyday life.
Melody Barrett shares, “A Moonlight Bike Ride is the delightful story of the love between a daddy and his little girl. She invites him into the magic and novelty of the world through her eyes, and he accepts the invitation and joins her with guidance and gentleness. This sweet adventure will resonate with the imagination and experience of children and will call parents back to the fresh joy of their own childhoods.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melody Barrett’s new book offers families a tender reminder of the importance of slowing down, cherishing special moments, and embracing the simple joys of life together.
Consumers can purchase “A Moonlight Bike Ride: A Daddy and Me Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Moonlight Bike Ride: A Daddy and Me Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
