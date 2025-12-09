Authors Miguelito Rey and Suzanne Jaalah’s New Book, "City Girl’s Journey Into the Country," Follows Jaalah’s Journey to Shed Her City Life and Live in Rural New Mexico

Recent release “City Girl’s Journey Into the Country” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Miguelito Rey and Suzanne Jaalah recounts Suzanne’s experiences in leaving her life in Jacksonville to move to New Mexico and experience country living with her biological father. As she adjusts to her new environment, Jaalah discovers truths about herself while away from the pressures of urban life.