Authors Miguelito Rey and Suzanne Jaalah’s New Book, "City Girl’s Journey Into the Country," Follows Jaalah’s Journey to Shed Her City Life and Live in Rural New Mexico
Recent release “City Girl’s Journey Into the Country” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Miguelito Rey and Suzanne Jaalah recounts Suzanne’s experiences in leaving her life in Jacksonville to move to New Mexico and experience country living with her biological father. As she adjusts to her new environment, Jaalah discovers truths about herself while away from the pressures of urban life.
New York, NY, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Miguelito Rey and Suzanne Jaalah have completed their new book, “City Girl’s Journey Into the Country”: a stirring memoir that documents Suzanne’s journey from an engineer living in the city of Jacksonville to working as a cowgirl and rancher far from the comforts of city life.
In “City Girl’s Journey Into the County,” Suzanne Jaalah recounts how she, through chance or, as she believes, an act of God, completely changed the course of her life. Leaving behind the conveniences of a large modern city, Jaalah moved from the concrete jungle of Jacksonville to the desert country, where her nearest neighbors are separated by miles, the nearest grocery store is seventy-two miles away, and the nearest McDonald’s is one hundred miles away.
Jaalah writes, “The best facet of adventure is traveling into the unknown! Mystery, apprehension, excitement, and discovery! I’m a girl who has lived all her life in Florida, going to college in Jacksonville and occasionally traveling to Pensacola and down to Key West, but I always stayed in Florida. After a crazy, mysterious, and amazing act of God, I found out about my biological father and then actually found him. After some talking and emailing, he asked me to come meet him and visit together for a while. What I thought would be an adventure of two weeks ended up lasting six months. Having never ventured farther west than Pensacola, I felt that New Mexico was like traveling to a different country. These thoughts were soon to be confirmed.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Miguelito Rey and Suzanne Jaalah’s stirring tale will transport readers as they follow the author’s path to rediscovering herself after leaving behind everything she knew to experience true country life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “City Girl’s Journey Into the Country” is a beautiful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the incredible new start that intense change can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "City Girl’s Journey Into the Country" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
