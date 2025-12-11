Ken Miller’s Newly Released "Understanding the Doctrine of Christ" is a Thought-Provoking Study Designed to Deepen Believers’ Understanding of God’s True Word
“Understanding the Doctrine of Christ: According to Hebrews 5:12–14 and 6:1–20” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Miller is a spiritually enriching guide that invites readers to return to the foundational truths of Scripture and grow toward perfection in Christ through biblical study and personal reflection.
Sumter, SC, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Understanding the Doctrine of Christ: According to Hebrews 5:12–14 and 6:1–20”: a powerful and insightful study resource created to help believers strengthen their relationship with Christ through a clear understanding of God’s Word. “Understanding the Doctrine of Christ: According to Hebrews 5:12–14 and 6:1–20” is the creation of published author, Ken Miller, who was born in 1950 in Florence, Alabama, and was raised in a strong, faith-centered Southern Baptist family. Initially encouraged to become a pastor, his spiritual journey took several turns after marriage led him to the Church of Christ, where he deepened his understanding of scriptural doctrine. Following a period of hardship—including military service and time away from the church—Ken rededicated his life to God and spent over three decades teaching and serving within the Baptist denomination before returning to the Christian Church in 2023. Drawing from more than fifty years of study and teaching, he compiled The Big Picture: Understanding the Doctrine of Christ, a comprehensive exploration of scripture designed to illuminate the true teachings of Christ while minimizing personal interpretation.
Ken Miller shares, “I have created an upfront, concise lesson plan that mirrors scripture. This is not an interpretation of scripture, and I want to remind the reader that no study guide is a good substitute for studying the Bible, chewing over the Word with a fellow Christian and praying to God for discernment. There are no substitutes for a relationship with Jesus Christ; only one Testament exists. Should you (and you will) find yourself disagreeing with something in this study, the first place to go is Jesus, in prayer, asking for understanding and guidance from the Holy Spirit.
The sole purpose of this study is to (1) remove the disillusion of what current-day man wants the Bible to mean and (2) be as a guide to teach the doctrine of Christ as God originally intended it according to scripture, which will automatically guide us into “being perfect in Christ.”
We will be creating a “big picture” of what God expects us to do in laying a foundation for perfection in Christ by building a strong Christian character that will overcome indoctrination.
What we see/hear/touch/taste/and smell (our five senses)
goes into our mind, which demands a thought.
Every thought demands an action.
Every repeated action creates a habit.
Every habit builds our character.
Jesus will judge every character.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Miller’s new book is a deeply engaging resource for believers seeking to build a stronger foundation in biblical truth and live out the teachings of Christ with integrity, humility, and spiritual maturity. You can visit Ken Miller’s website at www.thedoctrineofchrist.net for more biblical insight.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding the Doctrine of Christ: According to Hebrews 5:12–14 and 6:1–20” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding the Doctrine of Christ: According to Hebrews 5:12–14 and 6:1–20”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
