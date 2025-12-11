Ken Miller’s Newly Released "Understanding the Doctrine of Christ" is a Thought-Provoking Study Designed to Deepen Believers’ Understanding of God’s True Word

“Understanding the Doctrine of Christ: According to Hebrews 5:12–14 and 6:1–20” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Miller is a spiritually enriching guide that invites readers to return to the foundational truths of Scripture and grow toward perfection in Christ through biblical study and personal reflection.