Magnola Vaughn’s Newly Released "When God Speaks, We Say, ‘Something Said’" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Resilience, and Divine Intervention

“When God Speaks, We Say, ‘Something Said’” from Christian Faith Publishing author Magnola Vaughn is an inspiring memoir that recounts the author’s journey through trials, struggles, and near-death experiences while highlighting the life-saving power of God’s guiding voice.