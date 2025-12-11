Magnola Vaughn’s Newly Released "When God Speaks, We Say, ‘Something Said’" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Resilience, and Divine Intervention
“When God Speaks, We Say, ‘Something Said’” from Christian Faith Publishing author Magnola Vaughn is an inspiring memoir that recounts the author’s journey through trials, struggles, and near-death experiences while highlighting the life-saving power of God’s guiding voice.
Cordova, TN, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “When God Speaks, We Say, ‘Something Said’”: a compelling personal narrative that reveals the hand of God at work in both ordinary and extraordinary moments. “When God Speaks, We Say, ‘Something Said’” is the creation of published author, Magnola Vaughn.
Vaughn shares, “Born in the heart of the deep south to sharecropper parents, she navigated a life shaped by hardship, misunderstanding, and isolation----experiences that began in childhood and followed her into adulthood. While many of these trials were not deliberately inflicted, some were simply the harsh realities of life. Others, however, left lasting scars and brought her dangerously close to death.
Through her journey, she became aware of an unseen presence---an intuitive force she referred to as “something” or "someone." This presence, mysterious yet unmistakable divine, often intervened at critical moments, offering warnings and averting disaster. It was this guidance that spared her husband from a fatal heart attack, sustained her through two battles with cancer, and protected numerous family members from a devastating fire. She came to understand these moments not as coincidence, but divine communication. In her words: When God Speaks, We Say, "Something Said".”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Magnola Vaughn’s new book is a heartfelt testimony that encourages readers to recognize and trust the divine voice that protects, warns, and guides in times of need.
Consumers can purchase “When God Speaks, We Say, ‘Something Said’” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When God Speaks, We Say, ‘Something Said’”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
