Diane Kusek, PhD’s Newly Released "The Fish with a Difference" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Uniqueness, Courage, and Family Love
“The Fish with a Difference” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Kusek, PhD is an engaging and uplifting tale that encourages children to embrace their individuality and recognize that their differences can become their strengths.
Prescott Valley, AZ, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Fish with a Difference”: a delightful children’s book that blends meaningful life lessons with imaginative storytelling. “The Fish with a Difference” is the creation of published author, Diane Kusek, PhD. Diane has worked in the field of education and counseling for over thirty years. She has taught masters and doctoral courses at both a private university and the California State University system. In private practice, Diane’s focus was on family communications/relations, child abuse prevention, and crisis intervention. Providing counseling in both primary and secondary schools, she found the opportunity to reinforce social responsibility and awareness by utilizing approaches of many cultures by telling stories to support and teach life lessons.
Diane Kusek, PhD shares, “The little fish was born into a loving and fun family. As Little Fish grew, he noticed that he was growing differently than brothers and sisters. He was not comfortable playing in the coral and seaweed forest. He began to feel left out and discouraged.
All things changed when his family was in danger. Little Fish found that his differences made a true difference.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Kusek, PhD’s new book offers children an inspiring reminder that being different is a gift and that everyone has a unique role to play in their family and community.
Consumers can purchase “The Fish with a Difference” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fish with a Difference”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
