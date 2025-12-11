Henry Hearns Jr.’s New Book, "Samson, Never Like This Before," is a Fascinating Retelling of the Biblical Story of Samson, Told Through the Framing of a Bible Study
Lancaster, CA, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Henry Hearns Jr., a spiritual man and retired professional boxer known in the arena as the Loveable One, has completed his most recent book, “Samson, Never Like This Before”: a compelling read that offers a new take on the story of Samson from the Bible, as members of a Bible study meeting begin adding and embellishing the story.
“This is a book that the Lord inspired me to write about a man named Samson, and how the power of God was demonstrated through a human being named Samson,” writes Hearns Jr. “It’s unlike any other Samson that we have seen or read about. I’m telling the truth about his strength and speed as he’s fighting, breaking ribs, reaching inside of men’s chest, and pulling out their heart, throwing people thirty feet into the air. He picked up chariots, running through the crowd of soldiers, slaughtering the enemy with a chariot in each hand, swinging them backward, forward, and from side to side, knocking his enemies into oblivion. It doesn’t say that in the scriptures. Nevertheless, the truth will remain in the Holy Bible about what Samson did, like the time when he used the jawbone of an ass when he defeated the Philistines.
“In my book, Brother Miller would always correct Toad and I when we were telling a story from the Bible, and we would exaggerate about it, and our imagination would take over. He would then take us back to the Bible and remind us of the scripture. The Bible says that Samson married a Philistine woman from Timnah, but it doesn’t go into detail about how they met before he told his father that he wanted her to become his wife. I began to think about his wedding feast, of how he was celebrating his marriage to a woman who was of the same race as his enemies, and how he knew within himself that all the Philistines wanted was him locked up in prison and it didn’t matter to them at all that they were at a wedding celebration.
“I began to imagine Price, my grandson, and some of my friends that I talk with all the time as Philistines fighting Samson. In my mind, I could see Price interrupting the wedding feast as he stood in front of Samson, trying to pry a cup out from under Samson’s fingers but could not. The wedding feast lasted a few days, and this was the perfect opportunity Price needed to get the answer to Samson’s riddle. Later, Price, being disrespectful, tries to rile Samson again by loudly talking to him, telling everyone that he now has the answer to the riddle, but Samson continues holding his bride close to him as they slowly danced to ‘Love between a Boy and Girl.’ Ha ha ha, there goes my imagination again. As we know, that song wasn’t around in those days. However, what Price did in the next few minutes changed Samson’s life.
“This was only the beginning of a chain of destructive events that Samson created while visiting revenge upon the Philistines. Later, the story tells us how Samson disobeyed his God and the comeback his God blessed him to make. After Samson felt God’s mighty power again and his strength was restored to him, he asked God to let him die with his enemies. The Bible says that Sampson destroyed more Philistines at his death than he did in his lifetime.”
Published by Fulton Books, Henry Hearns Jr.’s book will transport readers as they rediscover such a well-known figure from the Bible in a brand new light. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Samson, Never Like This Before” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Samson, Never Like This Before” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
