Maravi’s New Book, "Someplace Different," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Family of Aliens Who Visit Earth and Discover All the Wonderful Experiences It Has to Offer
New York, NY, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maravi, a lifelong fan of science fiction who lives in the wilds of New York and enjoys trees, water, and star gazing, has completed her most recent book, “Someplace Different”: a captivating story of an alien family who visit Earth for a short time and enjoy the many new sights and activities that await them.
“A happy little book that serves as an introduction to space travel for children,” writes Maravi. “Visitors from another world discover the blue Earth and learn, among other things, how to fly a kite, ride an elephant and climb a tree.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maravi’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this heartfelt story of wonder and amazement that highlights all the incredible things to discover and do on planet Earth. With vibrant and beautiful illustrations to help bring Maravi’s story to life, “Someplace Different” will delight readers of all ages, helping to spark a love of visiting different places and learning something fun and new.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Someplace Different” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
