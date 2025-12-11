Rachel N. Johnson’s New Book, "Mrs. Johnson and the Chocolate Conundrum," is a Charming Story That Follows Mrs. Johnson as She Teaches Her Class How Chocolate is Made
Rolla, MO, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rachel N. Johnson, a loving wife and mother, as well as an elementary school teacher with over fourteen years of experience, has completed her most recent book, “Mrs. Johnson and the Chocolate Conundrum”: a riveting story that centers around Mrs. Johnson, who decides to teach her students how chocolate is made by going through the process with them.
Rachel shares, “Ever wondered where chocolate comes from? How do the sweet chocolate confectioneries we buy at the store get made? Join Mrs. Johnson and her class as they tackle this conundrum and explore the chocolate-making process from start to finish.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rachel N. Johnson’s book is the third entry in the author’s “Mrs. Johnson” series, following “Mrs. Johnson and the Ant Attack” and “Mrs. Johnson and the Blueberry Blunder.” With colorful artwork to help bring Rachel’s story to life, “Mrs. Johnson and the Chocolate Conundrum” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover how their favorite chocolate treats are made.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mrs. Johnson and the Chocolate Conundrum” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
