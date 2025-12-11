Author Jerry Sennes’s New Book, "Life of Gratitude," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Explores the Author’s Life Story of Family, Hardwork, and the Enduring Power of Love

Recent release “Life of Gratitude” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerry Sennes is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on his past and the incredible lessons and moments that have come to define his life. Filled with messages of hope and gratitude, Sennes weaves a personal look at a life well lived.