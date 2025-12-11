Author Jerry Sennes’s New Book, "Life of Gratitude," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Explores the Author’s Life Story of Family, Hardwork, and the Enduring Power of Love
Recent release “Life of Gratitude” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerry Sennes is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on his past and the incredible lessons and moments that have come to define his life. Filled with messages of hope and gratitude, Sennes weaves a personal look at a life well lived.
Las Vegas, NV, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Sennes has completed his new book, “Life of Gratitude”: a stirring memoir that chronicles the author’s life, exploring the trials and triumphs he faced along the way, and how he managed to overcome it all and live a life of meaning, purpose, and ultimately gratitude.
“‘Life of Gratitude’ is a powerfully written and relatable testament to the power of family, the importance of hard work, and the enduring nature of love,” writes Sennes. “The story is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is always something to be grateful for.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerry Sennes’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow Sennes’s intimate and candid self-portrait. Deeply personal and emotionally resonant, “Life of Gratitude” weaves a story that reminds readers that they can find something to be grateful for, even in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life of Gratitude” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Life of Gratitude’ is a powerfully written and relatable testament to the power of family, the importance of hard work, and the enduring nature of love,” writes Sennes. “The story is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is always something to be grateful for.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerry Sennes’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow Sennes’s intimate and candid self-portrait. Deeply personal and emotionally resonant, “Life of Gratitude” weaves a story that reminds readers that they can find something to be grateful for, even in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life of Gratitude” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories