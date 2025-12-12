Author Gary Parker’s New Book, "It Only Takes One," is a Compelling Memoir That Explores a Wide Variety of Experiences the Author Has Had Over the Course of His Many Jobs

Recent release “It Only Takes One” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Parker is a riveting autobiographical account that centers around the author’s experiences and adventures he has endured while working a variety of jobs. From photographer to Uber driver, Parker’s jobs are as diverse and exciting as the tales he recounts.