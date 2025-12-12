Author Gary Parker’s New Book, "It Only Takes One," is a Compelling Memoir That Explores a Wide Variety of Experiences the Author Has Had Over the Course of His Many Jobs
Recent release “It Only Takes One” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Parker is a riveting autobiographical account that centers around the author’s experiences and adventures he has endured while working a variety of jobs. From photographer to Uber driver, Parker’s jobs are as diverse and exciting as the tales he recounts.
Buford, GA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Parker, who served in the United States Navy Reserve and later worked as a commercial driver, has completed his new book, “It Only Takes One”: a unique memoir that invites readers to travel through the author’s experiences and the incredible adventures he has had while working a wide array of positions throughout his life.
Parker writes, “[My] memories from the jobs [I have] worked: artist, shoeshine boy, photographer, newspaper boy, cotton picker, grape picker, tractor operator, public speaker, writer, USNR (honorably discharged), martial artist, service station attendant, tow truck operator, welder, mechanic, auto parts salesman, stevedore, commercial diver, carpenter, geodesic-dome builder, husband, zookeeper, dishwasher, busboy, short-order cook, general contractor, sign painter, sign shop owner, dad, lawn-maintenance owner, production manager, LLC member, videographer, Uber driver, author.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gary Parker’s engaging autobiographical account is sure to captivate readers with each turn of the page as the author weaves a riveting series of unforgettable scenarios and characters that seem larger than life but are completely true. Deeply personal and candid, “It Only Takes One” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
