Author Angie Hursey’s New Book, “WE'VE BEEN MARKED, SO PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WAR,” Aims to Prepare Jesus’s Chosen People for Their Fight Against Satan’s Forces
Recent release “WE'VE BEEN MARKED, SO PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WAR: A Guide for Survival in the Last Days” from Covenant Books author Angie Hursey is a clarion call for those who have endured hardship in their lives, revealing how they have been called as a chosen member of Christ’s army against Satan in the end times.
Glendale, AZ, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angie Hursey, a native of Yuma, Arizona who currently resides in Phoenix, has completed her new book, “WE'VE BEEN MARKED, SO PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WAR: A Guide for Survival in the Last Days”: a powerful look at how one can prepare themselves to fight alongside Christ against the forces of sin.
“Do you feel like there has always been a higher calling in your life to live for Christ, but you’ve been hit every which way with hardship, finding it almost too hard to endure?” writes Hursey.
“Are you one of those people who have experienced affliction as far back as you can remember? That’s because you have been marked by Jesus, set apart to be reserved for His army!
“If you’ve been paying attention, we are in troubling times. We are definitely living in the last days! The question is: Are you ready for war? As you dive into this book, you will find in each chapter a step-by-step guide to better prepare you for battle—mentally, physically, and spiritually—against Satan and his forces of darkness!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angie Hursey’s new book will help readers of all backgrounds understand their true calling at Christ’s side, helping them to discover where their path of struggle will lead them in life. Based upon her own journey, “WE’VE BEEN MARKED, SO PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WAR” is a valuable resource for those ready to take their place in Jesus’s army in the end times.
Readers can purchase “WE'VE BEEN MARKED, SO PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WAR: A Guide for Survival in the Last Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Do you feel like there has always been a higher calling in your life to live for Christ, but you’ve been hit every which way with hardship, finding it almost too hard to endure?” writes Hursey.
“Are you one of those people who have experienced affliction as far back as you can remember? That’s because you have been marked by Jesus, set apart to be reserved for His army!
“If you’ve been paying attention, we are in troubling times. We are definitely living in the last days! The question is: Are you ready for war? As you dive into this book, you will find in each chapter a step-by-step guide to better prepare you for battle—mentally, physically, and spiritually—against Satan and his forces of darkness!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angie Hursey’s new book will help readers of all backgrounds understand their true calling at Christ’s side, helping them to discover where their path of struggle will lead them in life. Based upon her own journey, “WE’VE BEEN MARKED, SO PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WAR” is a valuable resource for those ready to take their place in Jesus’s army in the end times.
Readers can purchase “WE'VE BEEN MARKED, SO PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WAR: A Guide for Survival in the Last Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories