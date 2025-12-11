Author Frederick David Haase’s New Book "INFRASTRUCTUREthebook.com" is a Fascinating Read That Proposes Using Technology and Knowledge to Solve Climate and Social Issues
Recent release “INFRASTRUCTUREthebook.com: The Real Green Deal food enough to feed the world and The End to Slavery end the goal to rid humanity” from Covenant Books author Frederick David Haase is an enlightening discussion that proposes man-made solutions to man-made crisis that humanity is currently facing, including the climate crisis and social injustice.
Eugene, OR, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frederick David Haase, an avid fisherman and retired farmer living on a farm on the outskirts of Eugene, Oregon, has completed his new book, “INFRASTRUCTUREthebook.com: The Real Green Deal food enough to feed the world and The End to Slavery end the goal to rid humanity”: a compelling look at how recent technological advancements by mankind could be the key to solving the climate crisis and other issues plaguing modern society.
Author Frederick David Haase was drafted in 1964 into the US Army and, while serving in Atlanta, Georgia, he became a realtor, working part-time just off base. As a civilian, he became a pilot realtor specializing in real estate exchanging and was a frequent participant at numerous gatherings of realtors in all the western states. In the 1980s, he settled down to be a simple rancher specializing in crossbred cattle, running Simmental bulls with Charolais cows. Then, in 1984, he reenlisted in the Army National Guard, serving as a cavalry scout, nuclear biological and chemical NCO, medic, and recruiter, serving in Oregon, California, and Alaska. In 2008, he became the Libertarian candidate for the US Senate from Alaska and again in 2010.
“Climate change: a man-made doom and gloom disastrous event on the horizon, or a false god made up by a clever devil often called Lucifer? This book offers some common sense to help you decide,” writes Haase. “The difference between a diamond and a chunk of coal is just a little ‘know-how.’ They are both pure carbon. In the last few years, man has learned how to grow diamonds in labs, not mines, but the prices are nearly the same. Sell the sizzle when you’ve got no facts; carbon is simply carbon.
“The real Green Deal is to suck up seawater to eastern Oregon, run it through a thorium-powered plant, a desalting facility, and distribute fresh water to all the Southwest USA through pipes and the Colorado River, and replenish all the aquifers west of the Mississippi, turning almost worthless land into valuable land that we, the people, own. This plant will generate enough power to replace the dams on the Columbia River system. The fish will be free to go to sea and return to spawn as they have for millions of years. A man-made problem, solved by men and women. Better technology is, in fact, better know-how.
“The creature from Jekyll Island controls your future. What you need to know is in this book. Evil men met and conceived this monster despite Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson’s warnings against it. The solution is a little monetary trick that Abraham Lincoln came up with that eventually led to his death. We the people, led by good people, can end the slaveholders’ reign in all the Americas now. That is why I wrote this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frederick David Haase’s new book will resonate with readers as they follow the author’s proposed solutions that utilize already existing technology to turn the tide against climate change.
Readers can purchase “INFRASTRUCTUREthebook.com: The Real Green Deal food enough to feed the world and The End to Slavery end the goal to rid humanity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
