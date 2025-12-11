Author Frances Webb’s New Book, "The Adjusters," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Novel Set in a Future Where Mankind Has Abandoned an Earth Overrun by Evil Creatures
Recent release “The Adjusters” from Covenant Books author Frances Webb is a thrilling tale that centers around Tabbie and Aleke, two friends who are forced to live on the moon after creatures known as adjusters overtake Earth. But while living in their domed community, Tabbie finds one of these creatures and adopts it as a pet after discovering it is not evil.
Cosby, TN, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frances Webb, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has worked as a radio host, singer, and Christian Sunday school teacher, as well as a crafter/entrepreneur, has completed her new book, “The Adjusters”: a riveting novel that follows a young girl who discovers a friendly creature while living on the moon that has ties to the killer adjusters that have taken over the Earth.
“Step into a world of intrigue and suspense as Tabbie Trent with her companion, Aleke, orphaned, are forced to live in a dome home on the moon,” writes Webb. “In the year 2065, the earth is overrun by evil creatures called adjusters, which originated from the moon. Their offspring turned into wicked killing machines, multiplying by the thousands. As Tabbie and her friend struggle to survive the cruel environment they are thrown into, Tabbie becomes severely depressed, all the while, Aleke encourages her daily to have faith in God.
“One night, Tabbie, having a hard time sleeping, ventures into the greenhouse, desperate to draw just a little warmth and comfort under the lights. In disbelief, she discovers a small creature outside the dome. After the original shock wears off, she decides to bring it inside and give it something to eat from the wafer trees. It doesn't take long to realize this is an adjuster, not like the vicious ones on earth but sweet and innocent. To her horror, the small creature dies and throws one lone seed pod. Tabbie adopts the little one as her own. She decides to hide him from everyone, fearing he would be killed, knowing how much everyone despises them.
“As Tabbie convinces Aleke to be on board with her new plan, the girls set out to hide the newly named adjuster E-lee in as many places as possible in order to keep him safe. The lazy maintenance man, Truce, almost spoils the girl's expectations when he finds the dead adjuster outside in the garbage chute and snoops around the dome in hope of finding the baby. His plan is immediately thwarted by nurse Jade. Not knowing about E-lee, she becomes suspicious of his actions around her girls and throws him out pronto after delivering him a hard jab to the jaw.
“As the excitement settles once more, the orphans are informed to get ready; they are going home. But, alas, no sooner than everyone is aboard the ship, wicked adjusters are found lurking around the food storage area. Captain Paté orders all the children and their nurses to head for the greenhouse, while he and his comrades endeavor to fight off the deadly creatures. The crew is attacked, forcing a regroup inside the greenhouse.
“While all this action is taking place, in the meantime, Tabbie is sitting by herself over in a corner hiding, with E-lee hidden in her backpack. E-lee politely sticks his head up out of the backpack and coos. Everyone's eyes focus toward him in disbelief. Her secret is out!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frances Webb’s new book will not only encourage one’s faith in God but also show that, when things are truly at their worst, hope in life and happiness are just around the corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Adjusters” is sure to delight fans of the sci-fi genre, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Adjusters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Step into a world of intrigue and suspense as Tabbie Trent with her companion, Aleke, orphaned, are forced to live in a dome home on the moon,” writes Webb. “In the year 2065, the earth is overrun by evil creatures called adjusters, which originated from the moon. Their offspring turned into wicked killing machines, multiplying by the thousands. As Tabbie and her friend struggle to survive the cruel environment they are thrown into, Tabbie becomes severely depressed, all the while, Aleke encourages her daily to have faith in God.
“One night, Tabbie, having a hard time sleeping, ventures into the greenhouse, desperate to draw just a little warmth and comfort under the lights. In disbelief, she discovers a small creature outside the dome. After the original shock wears off, she decides to bring it inside and give it something to eat from the wafer trees. It doesn't take long to realize this is an adjuster, not like the vicious ones on earth but sweet and innocent. To her horror, the small creature dies and throws one lone seed pod. Tabbie adopts the little one as her own. She decides to hide him from everyone, fearing he would be killed, knowing how much everyone despises them.
“As Tabbie convinces Aleke to be on board with her new plan, the girls set out to hide the newly named adjuster E-lee in as many places as possible in order to keep him safe. The lazy maintenance man, Truce, almost spoils the girl's expectations when he finds the dead adjuster outside in the garbage chute and snoops around the dome in hope of finding the baby. His plan is immediately thwarted by nurse Jade. Not knowing about E-lee, she becomes suspicious of his actions around her girls and throws him out pronto after delivering him a hard jab to the jaw.
“As the excitement settles once more, the orphans are informed to get ready; they are going home. But, alas, no sooner than everyone is aboard the ship, wicked adjusters are found lurking around the food storage area. Captain Paté orders all the children and their nurses to head for the greenhouse, while he and his comrades endeavor to fight off the deadly creatures. The crew is attacked, forcing a regroup inside the greenhouse.
“While all this action is taking place, in the meantime, Tabbie is sitting by herself over in a corner hiding, with E-lee hidden in her backpack. E-lee politely sticks his head up out of the backpack and coos. Everyone's eyes focus toward him in disbelief. Her secret is out!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frances Webb’s new book will not only encourage one’s faith in God but also show that, when things are truly at their worst, hope in life and happiness are just around the corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Adjusters” is sure to delight fans of the sci-fi genre, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Adjusters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories