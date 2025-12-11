Author Frances Webb’s New Book, "The Adjusters," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Novel Set in a Future Where Mankind Has Abandoned an Earth Overrun by Evil Creatures

Recent release “The Adjusters” from Covenant Books author Frances Webb is a thrilling tale that centers around Tabbie and Aleke, two friends who are forced to live on the moon after creatures known as adjusters overtake Earth. But while living in their domed community, Tabbie finds one of these creatures and adopts it as a pet after discovering it is not evil.