Author Damita Landis’s New Book, "Rejected Love," is a Riveting Romance That Follows a Young Woman on a Mission to Find Her Soulmate
Recent release “Rejected Love” from Page Publishing author Damita Landis is a mesmerizing and romantic short story that introduces a young woman who finds out she is supposed to find her soulmate.
Springfield, IL, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Damita Landis, a fifty-four-year-old single mother of six, has completed her new book “Rejected Love”: a potent short story that follows the romance between a young woman looking for her soulmate and a man she meets who needs her care through his changes. When she first touches him, she discovers she loves him.
Author Damita Landis writes, “I awoke in the middle of the night from a deep sleep to hear loud thundering, and I could hear the rain pounding hard on the roof of my home. The wind was blowing hard, making my house feel like it was going to tear apart into pieces. I get up out of my bed to look out the window, and it was pitch-black outside, and I could not see anything. It was like someone had painted my windows black. Nothing was all around. I could just hear the wind blowing and howling. Never had there ever been a storm like this before, at least not in the twenty-five years that I have been alive. I could feel the change in the atmosphere around my home. My mother did too. I could hear her yelling for me to come to the living room right now.”
Published by Page Publishing, Damita Landis's gripping love story invites readers to discover how the romance unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Rejected Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
