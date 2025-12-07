Tocarra Releases New Single “Come & Get Your Kids” Featuring MrBravalis
“Come & Get Your Kids” paints a vivid, humorous, and all-too-relatable picture of the realities of babysitting—especially when parents promise to “be home soon,” only to arrive much later than expected. Tocarra and MrBravalis each perform their own scenes through clever vocal delivery, bringing the frustrations, comedy, and chaos of babysitting to life.
Chicago, IL, December 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rising R&B talent Tocarra returns with her latest storytelling-driven single, “Come & Get Your Kids,” featuring the charismatic and comedic MrBravalis. The new record is produced by Chicago standout Aaron “Comprehend” Robinson and Leon “Khaos” Altman for They Authentic Records and arrived, November 15, 2025, distributed by Create Source Media in partnership with The Orchard / Sony Entertainment.
“Come & Get Your Kids” paints a vivid, humorous, and all-too-relatable picture of the realities of babysitting—especially when parents promise to “be home soon,” only to arrive much later than expected. Tocarra and MrBravalis each perform their own scenes through clever vocal delivery, bringing the frustrations, comedy, and chaos of babysitting to life.
The single serves as the official follow-up to Tocarra’s successful iTunes release “Lick Back” featuring R&B artist BenOne, further expanding her catalogue of character-driven, narrative music.
The track is now streaming everywhere and is also featured on The Orchard’s YouTube channel, Radial by The Orchard, which boasts over 4 million subscribers.
“Come & Get Your Kids” paints a vivid, humorous, and all-too-relatable picture of the realities of babysitting—especially when parents promise to “be home soon,” only to arrive much later than expected. Tocarra and MrBravalis each perform their own scenes through clever vocal delivery, bringing the frustrations, comedy, and chaos of babysitting to life.
The single serves as the official follow-up to Tocarra’s successful iTunes release “Lick Back” featuring R&B artist BenOne, further expanding her catalogue of character-driven, narrative music.
The track is now streaming everywhere and is also featured on The Orchard’s YouTube channel, Radial by The Orchard, which boasts over 4 million subscribers.
Contact
They Authentic Records LLCContact
Aaron Robinson
(708) 462-2123
theyauthenticrecords.com/
Aaron Robinson
(708) 462-2123
theyauthenticrecords.com/
Categories