Tocarra Releases New Single “Come & Get Your Kids” Featuring MrBravalis

“Come & Get Your Kids” paints a vivid, humorous, and all-too-relatable picture of the realities of babysitting—especially when parents promise to “be home soon,” only to arrive much later than expected. Tocarra and MrBravalis each perform their own scenes through clever vocal delivery, bringing the frustrations, comedy, and chaos of babysitting to life.