Cleanne Johnson - Book Author That's Captivating Readers Across America
Cleanne Lynn Johnson—author, poet, and host of the Beauty of Colors podcast—continues to inspire audiences with books that champion courage, gratitude, and self-love. Through poetry, fiction, inspirational quotes, and empowering children’s stories, Johnson encourages readers to embrace their identity, honor their heritage, and find strength in life’s challenges.
New Hartford, NY, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cleanne Lynn Johnson—author and host of Beauty of Colors—invites readers to choose courage, gratitude, and self-love.
Cleanne Lynn Johnson’s body of work spans from poetry, fiction, and inspirational writing, each book carrying her signature message of courage, gratitude, and self-love. Her stories, such as Love My Colors, empower readers to embrace their identity, celebrate their skin, and feel confident in who they are. In Why This Trip , she blends coming-of-age themes with cultural exploration, offering young audiences and families a heartfelt story about heritage, belonging, and seeing oneself with new eyes.
Her poetry and quote collections speak directly to readers navigating life’s difficult seasons. Beauty of Colors (Poems), Embrace Struggle With Colors, Beauty of Life: 101 Inspirational Quotes, 33 Positive Quotes, and 66 Inspirational Quotes each offer gentle guidance, perspective, and emotional clarity. These books invite readers to pause, reflect, and rediscover their inner strength. Johnson’s newest poetry work, Loving Is a Skill, goes even deeper reminding readers that love is something we learn, practice, and grow into. It transforms everyday challenges into opportunities for grace and healing, helping readers believe in the beauty of beginning again.
Johnson also writes powerful narrative fiction. In The Love Hate I Get, she explores themes of injustice, resilience, and rebuilding a life after hardship. Meanwhile, her self-help guide Finding Beauty In and Out encourages authenticity, confidence, and compassionate self-understanding. Across all her books, Johnson’s voice is warm, empathetic, and uplifting, offering stories and reflections that help readers young and old feel seen, supported, and inspired to live with intention and hope.
“I write to remind people of every age and every color that they are seen, they are capable, and they are more than enough,” says Johnson.
About the Author
Cleanne Lynn Johnson has been a storyteller since childhood, weaving her life experiences and heartfelt observations into books that encourage resilience, self-worth, gratitude, and hope. She shares her voice further as the host of the Beauty of Colors podcast, where she continues to inspire audiences with conversations about identity, purpose, and personal transformation. More information can be found at www.cleannejohnson.com.
Media & Speaking
Johnson is available for interviews, podcast guest spots, school and library events, workshops, and community engagements. She frequently speaks on topics such as building healthy self-esteem in children through storytelling, cultivating gratitude and resilience, and finding beauty and purpose even in difficult seasons.
Press & Booking Contact
Email: info@quillcompass.com
Contact: beautyofcolors66@gmail.com
Website: www.cleannejohnson.com
Name: Cleanne Lynn Johnson
Website: www.cleannejohnson.com
Press & Booking Email: info@quillcompass.com
Contact No.: beautyofcolors66@gmail.com
Web / Social: www.cleannejohnson.com | @beautyofcolors
