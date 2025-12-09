Ontarios.co Launches 24/7 Emergency Towing & Instant Call-Back Service Across Ontario
Toronto, Canada, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ontarios.co, Ontario’s growing emergency-service connection platform, has officially expanded into 24/7 emergency towing with a new instant call-back system designed to connect drivers to local towing professionals faster than ever.
The new service allows anyone in Ontario to request urgent roadside help — including towing, boosts, flat-tire service, lockouts, fuel delivery, and accident recovery — with one tap or call. Drivers can choose between speaking to a dispatcher immediately or requesting a quick call-back from the nearest available towing provider.
“With winter weather, long travel distances, and busy highways, Ontario drivers need fast and reliable help when something goes wrong,” said the Ontarios.co team. “Our goal is simple: reduce stress, cut wait times, and connect people to the right towing professional within minutes — day or night.”
Key Features of the New Towing Service:
24/7 Emergency Towing Across Ontario
Instant Call-Back from Local Tow Providers
Support for Lockouts, Boosts, Tire Change, Fuel Delivery, and More
Fast Connection to Trusted, Vetted Professionals
GTA, Peel, York, Durham, Hamilton, London, Ottawa & more
The platform is built around simplicity: users don’t need to search dozens of listings, compare reviews, or call random numbers. Ontarios.co matches each request with a trusted local towing pro based on location and urgency.
This expansion strengthens Ontarios.co’s mission to build a central, reliable hotline for urgent local services across the province — including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, locksmith, garage door, and home repair emergencies.
About Ontarios.co
Ontarios.co is a 24/7 emergency hotline and service-matching platform that instantly connects people in Ontario with trusted local professionals. Whether it’s towing, home repair, or urgent help in the middle of the night, Ontarios.co provides fast, reliable access to the right expert — anytime, anywhere.
Media Contact
Ontarios.co – Emergency Services Team
Website: ontarios.co
Contact
OntariosContact
David Carrasco
647-560-5121
Ontarios.co
