Havensight Capital Launches Legend Lingerie
Havensight Capital has launched Legend Lingerie. All pieces are 100% made in the U.S.A. and Legend Lingerie features: swimsuits, bodywear, and lingerie. Global shipping offered to anywhere in the world.
Los Angeles, CA, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Havensight Capital L.L.C. is excited to announce that it has launched Legend Lingerie at Legendlingerie.com. The company offers premium: swimwear, lingerie, bodywear and casual clothing. All pieces are 100% made in the U.S.A. Further, Legend Lingerie carries all sizes to meet all body types. The pieces are also competitively priced for working mothers, and entry level shoppers.
Mr. Benjamin Woodhouse, Director of Havensight Capital L.L.C. remarked, "The launch of Legendlingerie.com capitalizes on our momentum in this sector, with the emerging growth of St. Thomas F.c. global sports brand. Further, Legendlingerie.com should also find marketing synergies with our: Coffee Ostrich laptop brand, Indiamobilewarehouse.com mobile distributor, Jadeitejewelrystore.com, and other investments." Moreover, Legend Lingerie also offer global shipping, and can ship anywhere in the world. Shop Legendlingerie.com today.
Havensight Capital L.L.C. is based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is a private investment Firm, which focuses on premium consumer product and services investments. It has a website at havensightcapital.com.
Mr. Benjamin Woodhouse
805-709-1995
www.havensightcapital.com
