Author Johanna Sparrow (Antoinette Maria Watkins) Announces Trademarked Literary Brands, Introducing Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™
Author Johanna Sparrow (Antoinette Maria Watkins) announces the official trademarking of multiple healing and literary brands, including the Attachment Drama Healing Series™, Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™, Therapeutic Relationship Non-Fiction™, the Attachment Drama Healing Method™, the Attachment Style Symbol Guide™, and the ShineSmart™ children’s imprint.
San Antonio, TX, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Johanna Sparrow, legally known as Antoinette Maria Watkins, proudly announces the formal establishment and trademark protection of an expanding portfolio of emotional-wellness, literary, and therapeutic storytelling brands. This portfolio includes: The Attachment Drama Healing Series™, Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™, Therapeutic Relationship Non-Fiction™, Attachment Drama Healing Method™, Attachment Style Symbol Guide™, and the children’s SEL imprint ShineSmart™.
Together, these brands form a groundbreaking ecosystem designed to help readers uncover, understand, and heal the emotional patterns that shape their relationships, self-worth, and lifelong attachment styles. Sparrow’s work merges narrative fiction, psychological insight, family-systems knowledge, and trauma-informed education—establishing her as a leading voice in a new era of emotional-healing literature.
A New Genre Is Born: Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™
With the creation and trademark of Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™, Sparrow becomes one of the first authors to formally define and protect a literary genre that blends character-driven storytelling with emotional-healing frameworks. Each title in this genre serves not only as an engaging narrative but also as a mirror for readers seeking to understand their own attachment wounds and relationship patterns.
The flagship title, Fearful Meets Dismissive, debuting as part of The Attachment Drama Healing Series™, introduces readers to Sparrow’s signature approach: relatable characters, authentic emotional conflict, and deep psychological insight rooted in real attachment styles. Additional books—including Anxious Meets Fearful, Dismissive Meets Secure, Secure Meets Disorganized, and Secure Meets Anxious—continue the series’ exploration of how adult relationships are shaped by the emotional inheritance of childhood.
Therapeutic Relationship Non-Fiction™ & The Attachment Drama Healing Method™
Complementing her narrative works, Sparrow has also trademarked Therapeutic Relationship Non-Fiction™, a category for her emotionally focused, educational writing. These works support readers with practical tools for navigating emotional triggers, family wounds, communication breakdowns, and romantic or interpersonal patterns.
Her Attachment Drama Healing Method™ breaks down psychological concepts into accessible, real-world guidance for readers seeking personal healing, relationship repair, and emotional grounding. This method includes worksheets, companion guides, and structured exercises designed to help individuals understand why they love the way they love—and how to rewrite harmful patterns.
The Attachment Style Symbol Guide™
Recognizing the need for clarity in emotional-education spaces, Sparrow created the Attachment Style Symbol Guide™, a visual and conceptual system that helps readers identify their attachment style quickly and clearly. This guide will be integrated into future books, workshops, online programs, and reader resources.
ShineSmart™ — A New Vision for Children’s Emotional Learning
Sparrow also expands her brand into the children’s SEL (Social-Emotional Learning) space with ShineSmart™, a warm and imaginative imprint designed to help young readers understand emotions, resilience, empathy, and confidence. The imprint launches with titles such as Luna’s Shape Adventure in Color Town, with future books planned for emotional expression, family communication, and self-esteem.
A Growing Healing Ecosystem, 2025–2027
Between 2025 and 2027, Sparrow will release multiple titles across her combined imprints, including fiction, non-fiction, companion workbooks, and children’s educational materials. Her work aims to support individuals, couples, families, and educators seeking accessible emotional-wellness resources.
“Storytelling has always been a powerful tool for healing,” Sparrow shares. “By blending real psychological insight with relatable narratives, my mission is to help readers see themselves clearly, understand one another more deeply, and break the emotional patterns that have held them back for generations.”
About the Author
Antoinette Maria Watkins, writing as Johanna Sparrow, is an author, emotional-healing guide, and creator of multiple trademarked literary and therapeutic brands. With over two decades of experience writing on relationships, attachment, family dynamics, and behavioral patterns, her work has touched global audiences seeking transformation, clarity, and emotional empowerment.
Media Contact
Blue Shoes Publishing
Attn: Press Inquiries
Email: blueshoespublishing@outlook.com
Website: www.JohannaSparrow.com
