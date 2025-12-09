Author Johanna Sparrow (Antoinette Maria Watkins) Announces Trademarked Literary Brands, Introducing Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™

Author Johanna Sparrow (Antoinette Maria Watkins) announces the official trademarking of multiple healing and literary brands, including the Attachment Drama Healing Series™, Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™, Therapeutic Relationship Non-Fiction™, the Attachment Drama Healing Method™, the Attachment Style Symbol Guide™, and the ShineSmart™ children’s imprint.