SINSMART Launches New 14″ Rugged AI Laptop SIN-S1414E with Thunderbolt 4 for Industrial, Outdoor & Defense Applications
Global rugged computing industrial PC solution provider SINSMART today announced the release of the SIN-S1414E, a next-generation rugged AI laptop designed for industrial automation, military operations, surveying, field exploration, emergency response and other mission-critical environments. Combining “AI-native performance + military-grade protection,” the SIN-S1414E redefines what rugged mobile computing can achieve under extreme conditions.
Hangzhou, China, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SINSMART Releases Ultra-Slim Rugged Tablet SIN-I1001E-N150 with Integrated Multi-ID Functions
SINSMART announces the launch of the SIN-I1001E-N150, a 10.1-inch Windows rugged tablet designed for commercial and industrial use. The device features a slim, lightweight form factor compared with traditional rugged tablets, while maintaining IP67 protection for field work, logistics, retail, inspections, and mobile operations.
The tablet integrates an all-in-one identification module, including card swipe, IC card reading, NFC, fingerprint recognition, and 2D barcode scanning, enabling secure authentication and efficient data capture in a single device. It also supports handwriting input with an active stylus for digital forms and note-taking.
A range of accessories—such as straps, docking stations, mounts, and protective cases—offers flexibility for frontline applications.
Product details:
https://www.sinsmarts.com/sinsmart-101inch-slim-commercial-ip67-8g-windows-industrial-rugged-tablet-product/
About SINSMART
SINSMART, a brand of Hangzhou Dongtian Technology, provides rugged computing solutions and industrial computers with OEM/ODM customization for harsh environments.
SINSMART announces the launch of the SIN-I1001E-N150, a 10.1-inch Windows rugged tablet designed for commercial and industrial use. The device features a slim, lightweight form factor compared with traditional rugged tablets, while maintaining IP67 protection for field work, logistics, retail, inspections, and mobile operations.
The tablet integrates an all-in-one identification module, including card swipe, IC card reading, NFC, fingerprint recognition, and 2D barcode scanning, enabling secure authentication and efficient data capture in a single device. It also supports handwriting input with an active stylus for digital forms and note-taking.
A range of accessories—such as straps, docking stations, mounts, and protective cases—offers flexibility for frontline applications.
Product details:
https://www.sinsmarts.com/sinsmart-101inch-slim-commercial-ip67-8g-windows-industrial-rugged-tablet-product/
About SINSMART
SINSMART, a brand of Hangzhou Dongtian Technology, provides rugged computing solutions and industrial computers with OEM/ODM customization for harsh environments.
Contact
Hangzhou Dongtian Technology Co., Ltd.Contact
Echo Huang
+16462992354
www.sinsmarts.com/
sinsmarttech@gmail.com
Echo Huang
+16462992354
www.sinsmarts.com/
sinsmarttech@gmail.com
Categories