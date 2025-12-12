Author Laurie Waite Flores’s New Book, "The Good Shepherd," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Grows Up to be a Shepherd That Leads with Kindness and Compassion

Recent release “The Good Shepherd” from Covenant Books author Laurie Waite Flores is a charming story that centers around a young boy who learns from his father that leading with kindness is the best way to serve one’s flock as a shepherd. As the young boy grows older, he remembers these valuable words as he helps to raise the next generation of shepherds.