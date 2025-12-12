Author Laurie Waite Flores’s New Book, "The Good Shepherd," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Grows Up to be a Shepherd That Leads with Kindness and Compassion
Recent release “The Good Shepherd” from Covenant Books author Laurie Waite Flores is a charming story that centers around a young boy who learns from his father that leading with kindness is the best way to serve one’s flock as a shepherd. As the young boy grows older, he remembers these valuable words as he helps to raise the next generation of shepherds.
Hauula, HI, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Waite Flores, a National Board Certified elementary school teacher since 2004 who has taught in her rural community for the past twenty-nine years, has completed her new book, “The Good Shepherd”: a captivating tale that follows a gentle shepherd who teaches his son an important lesson on the value of kindness and care, which stays with him through life.
Author Laurie Waite Flores attended Kahuku High School, BYU-Hawaii, and Chaminade University and holds a master’s degree in education. She is a licensed preschool through sixth-grade teacher, as well as a preschool to twelfth-grade special education teacher. In her free time, Laurie enjoys photography, creating photo books, organizing family parties and events, baking fresh homemade bread, and sitting on the beach with friends and family.
The author shares, “Set initially in a rustic barn, the shepherd and his son bond over the birth of a lamb. The story follows the boy’s growth into a kind and responsible young shepherd, known for his gentle care of the flock. The lessons imparted by his father guide him through life, creating a positive impact on the community. As he matures, he passes these values to his own children, continuing the legacy of leading with kindness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laurie Waite Flores’s new book is a heartwarming story that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, emphasizing the timeless wisdom that kindness and a smile will inspire others to follow.
Readers can purchase “The Good Shepherd” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
