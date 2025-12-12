Author Pastor Jeffrey Daly’s New Book, "Mary, Mary?...Quite Contrary!" is a Faith-Based Read That Uses Biblical Text to Debunk Supposed Visions of Mary
Recent release “Mary, Mary?...Quite Contrary!: Biblically Debunking and Demystifying Marian Apparitions” from Covenant Books author Pastor Jeffrey Daly is an enlightening look at the many Marys from the Bible and what they represent, as well as a thought-provoking account that critically examines reported Marian apparitions through a Biblical lens.
New York, NY, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Jeffrey Daly, a former Wall Street lawyer, atheist, and New-Ager who has since committed his life to serving Christ, has completed his new book, “Mary, Mary?...Quite Contrary!: Biblically Debunking and Demystifying Marian Apparitions”: a critical look at the commonly reported phenomenon of the “Marian apparitions”, revealing how the Bible disproves these visions as being truly from the “Real” Mary.
Author Jeffrey Daly formerly pastored, along with his wife, Laurie, the Jesus Christ Fellowship in Middletown, California. During his years of legal practice, he received The Pacific Institute’s Faith and Justice Award for his defense of faith and family values. Recently retired from his legal practice, he now spends his time writing, teaching, and working with other national repentance and prayer ministries. In addition to founding the National Day of Repentance, he is also a director of Capitol Hill Prayer Partners in Washington, DC.
“This was written to honor Real Mary,” writes Pastor Daly. “After Yeshua, our first love, Real Mary is part of the inspiration for this book. She is depicted in several shadow types in scripture as Miriam, the sister of the Deliverer; Mary the virgin, the mother of the Messiah; Mary of Bethany, the friend to the Friend that sticks closer than a brother; and Mary Magdalene, a type and shadow of the bride of Christ. Real Mary—she is a sister, a mother, a friend, a betrothed, and along with the remaining living stones of the final-century church, she is the future bride of Christ. Thank you Mary, the Real Mary.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Jeffrey Daly’s new book is a powerful resource that will help readers distinguish the “Real” Mary from these alleged apparitions, helping audiences utilize God’s Holy Word to disprove these visions and better understand who Mary is so that one is never deceived by false apparitions and counterfeits again.
Readers can purchase “Mary, Mary?...Quite Contrary!: Biblically Debunking and Demystifying Marian Apparitions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
