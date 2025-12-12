Author Pastor Jeffrey Daly’s New Book, "Mary, Mary?...Quite Contrary!" is a Faith-Based Read That Uses Biblical Text to Debunk Supposed Visions of Mary

Recent release “Mary, Mary?...Quite Contrary!: Biblically Debunking and Demystifying Marian Apparitions” from Covenant Books author Pastor Jeffrey Daly is an enlightening look at the many Marys from the Bible and what they represent, as well as a thought-provoking account that critically examines reported Marian apparitions through a Biblical lens.