Author Shawn M. Rockwell’s New Book, "Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!" is a Humorous Tale Designed to Instill Proper Dental Habits in Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!” from Covenant Books author Shawn M. Rockwell is a charming tale that explores the importance of taking care of one’s teeth and brushing everyday. Brimming with both humor and valuable life advice, “Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!” is designed to help young readers develop better brushing habits through the power of reading.
Virginia Beach, VA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shawn M. Rockwell, a loving husband and father as well as a veteran of the Marines who served in the US Navy as a Civil Engineer Corps officer and holds a master’s in environmental engineering, has completed his new book, “Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!”: a hilarious story that encourages proper brushing habits to help set up young readers for success in life.
The author shares, “This book is intended to be funny! People who do not like humor are advised to avoid this book! This book is also about teeth. My teeth, and my children’s teeth, to be specific. And if you buy this book and read it to your kids, well, then it can be about your teeth too. So, go ahead. Buy this book. C’mon, you can do it! Take it home and read it to your kids. Then, laugh a little. Cry a little. Run and hide a little. But most importantly, brush your teeth a little. You know, like me…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shawn M. Rockwell’s new book will capture the imaginations of readers as they discover the benefits of brushing, like being able to eat whatever one wants and avoiding a nasty trip to the dentist. With colorful artwork to help bring Rockwell’s story to life, “Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!” is a valuable resource for parents and guardians alike to help instill a lifelong habit of brushing one’s teeth in young readers.
Readers can purchase “Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
