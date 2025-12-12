Author Shawn M. Rockwell’s New Book, "Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!" is a Humorous Tale Designed to Instill Proper Dental Habits in Readers of All Ages

Recent release “Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!” from Covenant Books author Shawn M. Rockwell is a charming tale that explores the importance of taking care of one’s teeth and brushing everyday. Brimming with both humor and valuable life advice, “Brush Your Teeth, Like Me!” is designed to help young readers develop better brushing habits through the power of reading.