Author Connie Jennings’s New Book, "The Little Ant Who Ran Away and Was Later Found," Follows an Ant Who Gets Lost After Running Away from His Family’s Anthill

Recent release “The Little Ant Who Ran Away and Was Later Found” from Covenant Books author Connie Jennings is a charming story that centers around a little ant who decides to leave his family’s anthill for some peace and quiet. But after stepping outside, the ant soon becomes lost, and wonders if he will ever find his way back again.