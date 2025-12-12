Author Connie Jennings’s New Book, "The Little Ant Who Ran Away and Was Later Found," Follows an Ant Who Gets Lost After Running Away from His Family’s Anthill
Recent release “The Little Ant Who Ran Away and Was Later Found” from Covenant Books author Connie Jennings is a charming story that centers around a little ant who decides to leave his family’s anthill for some peace and quiet. But after stepping outside, the ant soon becomes lost, and wonders if he will ever find his way back again.
Chandler, AZ, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Connie Jennings, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who resides in Chandler, Arizona, has completed her new book, “The Little Ant Who Ran Away and Was Later Found”: a riveting story of a young ant who learns a valuable lesson after running away from home.
“‘The Little Ant Who Ran Away and Was Later Found’ is a friendly story of a little ant who was exploring his curiosity of running away but invariably got lost in the process and was later found by his family,” writes Jennings. “The underlying message is to listen to your parents, for they know what is best in the long run for you. Following the example of an older sibling is not always the way to go.
“The little ant got very lost and confused by his strange adventure but fortunately was found by his family, proving parents know best when it comes to our welfare. Children of all ages can enjoy the storytelling of this little book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Connie Jennings’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on the little ant’s journey and discover the importance of listening to one’s parents for their own protection. With colorful artwork to help bring Jenning’s story to life, “The Little Ant Who Ran Away and Was Later Found” is sure to delight young readers, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Little Ant Who Ran Away and Was Later Found” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
