Author Jonathan Palm’s New Book, "El Rancho Ruíz," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Group of Cowboys as They Attempt to Establish Their Own Ranch in 1800s Texas
Recent release “El Rancho Ruíz” from Covenant Books author Jonathan Palm is a captivating historical fiction that centers around Otis Jackson, Humberto Ruíz, and others as they work to establish El Rancho Ruíz despite the greedy businessmen, bandits, and other obstacles that stand in their way to achieving success.
Dayton, NV, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Palm, a registered professional engineer in Nevada and California who resides with his wife of thirty-one years outside of Carson City, Nevada, has completed his new book, “El Rancho Ruíz”: a riveting novel that follows group of pioneers and cowboys who work to create their own ranch in 1800s Texas while facing off against all sorts of dangerous individuals who are hellbent on stopping them.
Author Jonathan Palm obtained a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of California at Berkeley. Before retiring, Dr. Palm worked as an environmental engineer for the state of Nevada in its Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. In his spare time, he loves to follow Western historical stories in both books and movies.
Palm shares, “‘Do you know who I am, tenderfoot? ’Cuz if you don’t, you should,’ said the hired gunslinger to Otis Jackson.
“Otis noticed the well-maintained six-shooter in the shiny black holster and the steady hand hovering over it, ready to pull iron.
“He knew he was no match for this professional, but he replied, ‘Yeah, I know who you are. You’re that coward who hides in the bushes until your intended victim walks by, and then you jump up and shoot him in the back when he ain’t lookin’.’
“After hearing the worst insult a hired gunman could receive, he was overcome with anger and started shaking so badly that he could hardly stand.
“The crowd that had gathered, hearing this exchange, immediately dispersed, knowing that bullets were about to fly.
“This is just one example of the many obstacles that Otis Jackson, Humberto Ruíz, and others must face in establishing El Rancho Ruíz in nineteenth-century Texas.
“Rustlers, hostile Indians, bandits, greedy businessmen, and other evildoers also stand in the way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jonathan Palm’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of Western historical stories, and will transport readers back in time to discover if courage, good fortune, the hard work of pioneer men and women, and a tough crew of Mexican and Texan cowboys are sufficient to make their ranch successful.
Readers can purchase “El Rancho Ruíz” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
