Author Sherry Cates’s New Book, "The Boomerangs," Follows the Adventures of Young Forest Animals Who Must Navigate the Heartache of Losing a Parent in Some Way
Recent release “The Boomerangs: A faith-based story for children missing a parent, with activities to help their little hearts heal” from Covenant Books author Sherry Cates is a charming series of tales that follows a group of animals who form a special group called The Boomerang Club and help support each other through their shared grief of losing a parent.
Columbia, SC, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Cates, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a former elementary school teacher with thirty years of experience working with children, has completed her new book, “The Boomerangs: A faith-based story for children missing a parent, with activities to help their little hearts heal”: a stirring tale that centers around a group of forest animals who form a special club and bond over their shared loss of a parent.
“Deep in the Great Smoky Mountains, where cool winds whisper through the red spruce trees, five young forest animals form an unexpected friendship,” writes Cates. “Though their backgrounds differ, they share a common heartache—the loss of a parent to death, divorce, deployment, incarceration, or foster care/adoption.
“As they share adventures and navigate their grief, they find not only comfort in one another but also in the unshakable truth that they are never truly alone. Through faith, friendship, and the guiding hand of God, they learn that even in their hardest moments, hope remains. Together, they form The Boomerang Club—because even when life throws them for unexpected loops, they always find their way back to one another—and to the love that never leaves them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherry Cates’s new book is inspired by the author’s own heartbreaking loss of her brother and sister, who left behind eight grieving children. Determined to understand how to support children through loss, she completed a course on childhood grief and conducted extensive research on the subject. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator CaraLea Dominie, “The Boomerangs” is sure to bring comfort, understanding, and connection to young readers facing the loss of a parent.
Readers can purchase “The Boomerangs: A faith-based story for children missing a parent, with activities to help their little hearts heal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
