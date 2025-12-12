Author Sherry Cates’s New Book, "The Boomerangs," Follows the Adventures of Young Forest Animals Who Must Navigate the Heartache of Losing a Parent in Some Way

Recent release “The Boomerangs: A faith-based story for children missing a parent, with activities to help their little hearts heal” from Covenant Books author Sherry Cates is a charming series of tales that follows a group of animals who form a special group called The Boomerang Club and help support each other through their shared grief of losing a parent.