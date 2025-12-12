Author A. Machelle Fleeman’s New Book, "Einstein - Our Shelter Puppy," is a Charming True Story That Recounts the Adoption Story of the Author’s Dog, Einstein

Recent release “Einstein - Our Shelter Puppy” from Covenant Books author A. Machelle Fleeman is a heartfelt and captivating tale that centers around Einstein, one of the author’s three rescue dogs, and his first days in his new forever home. Alongside the other dogs, Gizmo and Gypsy, readers will follow along as Einstein finds his way and settles in with his family.