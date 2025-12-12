Author A. Machelle Fleeman’s New Book, "Einstein - Our Shelter Puppy," is a Charming True Story That Recounts the Adoption Story of the Author’s Dog, Einstein
Recent release “Einstein - Our Shelter Puppy” from Covenant Books author A. Machelle Fleeman is a heartfelt and captivating tale that centers around Einstein, one of the author’s three rescue dogs, and his first days in his new forever home. Alongside the other dogs, Gizmo and Gypsy, readers will follow along as Einstein finds his way and settles in with his family.
Kerrville, TX, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A. Machelle Fleeman, who resides in the Texas Hill country with her husband, Paul, and their three rescue dogs, has completed her new book, “Einstein - Our Shelter Puppy”: a captivating tale that follows one of the author’s rescue dogs Einstein and his early life as he becomes acquainted with his new home and family.
“Meet Einstein,” writes Fleeman. “This is a little book about a little dog on a big mission. Through short stories and pictures, you’ll be introduced to Einstein—a lovable puppy who had a rough start but is now discovering daily life with his new family in his forever home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, A. Machelle Fleeman’s new book is sure to pull at the heartstrings of readers as they follow along on Einstein’s story, which the author hopes will bring awareness to other shelter dogs and help them to find a family of their own.
Readers can purchase “Einstein - Our Shelter Puppy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
