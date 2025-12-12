Author Shanna Ngetich’s New Book, "United," is a Compelling Story That Follows the Newly Crowned King of Hydrona as He Struggles with His Past & the Future of His Nation

Recent release “United” from Covenant Books author Shanna Ngetich is a riveting novel that centers around Isaiah, the new king of Hydrona, who must face countless challenges that accompany the crown. Alongside trauma from his past, Isaiah will be forced to choose between his own desires and the future of his kingdom, enduring war, division, and the fight for unity.