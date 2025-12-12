Author Shanna Ngetich’s New Book, "United," is a Compelling Story That Follows the Newly Crowned King of Hydrona as He Struggles with His Past & the Future of His Nation
Recent release “United” from Covenant Books author Shanna Ngetich is a riveting novel that centers around Isaiah, the new king of Hydrona, who must face countless challenges that accompany the crown. Alongside trauma from his past, Isaiah will be forced to choose between his own desires and the future of his kingdom, enduring war, division, and the fight for unity.
Harrisburg, NC, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shanna Ngetich, a young author who lives in Harrisburg, North Carolina, with her parents and twin sister, Gianna, has completed her new book, “United”: a stirring tale that follows King Isaiah as he attempts to lead his kingdom of Hydrona into a period of unity while facing difficult personal decisions.
“Now Hydrona’s official king, Isaiah, has a lot to deal with,” writes Ngetich. “An unsolved mystery from a previous chapter in his life threatens to unravel him. To confront it, he must choose between love and his crown, fear and his nation’s future, and life and death. His decision sends the story spiraling down a new path filled with miracles, fire, forgiveness, war, unity, division, and twists that reveal more than anyone could have ever imagined. Was his choice really worth it? Or will it bring exactly what he wanted to prevent?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shanna Ngetich’s new book is a sequel to the author’s previous publication “Transformed,” and will leave readers spellbound as they follow Isaiah’s struggle to do right by his people. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “United” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “United” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
