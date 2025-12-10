Loveforce International Releases Its Third December Christmas Song and a Love Song
Santa Clarita, CA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 12, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One single is the third of three December Christmas releases. The other song is about love.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “ Poverty Beneath The Christmas Tree”. It is an alternative R&B Christmas song. It uses synthesized instrumentation to create a lighthearted Christmas ambiance which is paired with lyrics about the harshness of poverty. It is meant to put the listener there, in the shoes of someone who is poor. The band hopes that doing so will give Listeners an opportunity to experience life from another person’s point of view.
The new Honey Davis Digital Music Single is entitled "Secret Lover." It is an Indie Blues ballad done in the Chicago Blues Style. It uses electric guitar, bass, and organ couple with the percussion of a drum kit to create a Blues rhythm and ambiance and fiercely romantic lyrics to tell the story of what a man wants to rendezvous with his "secret" lover.
“We are releasing our third Unusual Christmas song this week, one which we hope will provide listeners with a transformative experience this holiday season,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are pairing it with a rather unique love song,” he Continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
