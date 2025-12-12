Author James E. Geil’s New Book, "Adventures Aboard Tabor Boy," is a Compelling Series That Describes the Author’s Thirty-Five Years Working Aboard the SSV Tabor Boy

Recent release “Adventures Aboard Tabor Boy: Tales About a Schooner's Historic Legacy at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts” from Newman Springs Publishing author James E. Geil is a riveting memoir composed of short stories describing the author’s time as captain of the SSV Tabor Boy, offering thrilling and lighthearted nautical adventures with each turn of the page.