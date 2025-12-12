Author James E. Geil’s New Book, "Adventures Aboard Tabor Boy," is a Compelling Series That Describes the Author’s Thirty-Five Years Working Aboard the SSV Tabor Boy
Recent release “Adventures Aboard Tabor Boy: Tales About a Schooner's Historic Legacy at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts” from Newman Springs Publishing author James E. Geil is a riveting memoir composed of short stories describing the author’s time as captain of the SSV Tabor Boy, offering thrilling and lighthearted nautical adventures with each turn of the page.
Marion, MA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James E. Geil, who taught in Tabor Academy’s nautical science department, has completed his new book, “Adventures Aboard Tabor Boy: Tales About a Schooner's Historic Legacy at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts”: a fascinating account that shares many experiences, weather, events, and challenges aboard Tabor Academy’s ninety-two-foot schooner Tabor Boy during the author’s thirty-five years of working with high schoolers.
“Some of the accounts are lighthearted while others are more serious,” shares Geil. “A few are introspective—thoughts and reflections on years aboard Tabor Boy while cruising in Maine and during winters in the Virgin Islands. Others describe difficult and, occasionally, anxious situations. The offshore passages during late fall and early spring were often uncomfortable, rough, and exhausting—and sometimes frightening as well.
“There are countless nonfiction books about venturing to sea in boats. Many of Tabor Boy’s voyages, however, might survive only in the minds and the recollections of those who were aboard at the time. Once those people are gone, so too will many of the stories be lost unless some of those stories are recorded and preserved by the written word.
“Therefore, the intent of this book is not only to share more adventures aboard Tabor Boy but also to describe in greater detail some of the aspects of that life—to those who had an opportunity to sail aboard the former North Sea pilot schooner and to others who can only wish they had.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James E. Geil’s enthralling collection will transport readers from the rockbound coast of Maine to the US and British Virgin Islands, delivering an unforgettable series of the author’s most memorable moments about the SSV Tabor Boy that will resonate with readers and fellow sailing enthusiasts.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Adventures Aboard Tabor Boy: Tales About a Schooner's Historic Legacy at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Some of the accounts are lighthearted while others are more serious,” shares Geil. “A few are introspective—thoughts and reflections on years aboard Tabor Boy while cruising in Maine and during winters in the Virgin Islands. Others describe difficult and, occasionally, anxious situations. The offshore passages during late fall and early spring were often uncomfortable, rough, and exhausting—and sometimes frightening as well.
“There are countless nonfiction books about venturing to sea in boats. Many of Tabor Boy’s voyages, however, might survive only in the minds and the recollections of those who were aboard at the time. Once those people are gone, so too will many of the stories be lost unless some of those stories are recorded and preserved by the written word.
“Therefore, the intent of this book is not only to share more adventures aboard Tabor Boy but also to describe in greater detail some of the aspects of that life—to those who had an opportunity to sail aboard the former North Sea pilot schooner and to others who can only wish they had.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James E. Geil’s enthralling collection will transport readers from the rockbound coast of Maine to the US and British Virgin Islands, delivering an unforgettable series of the author’s most memorable moments about the SSV Tabor Boy that will resonate with readers and fellow sailing enthusiasts.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Adventures Aboard Tabor Boy: Tales About a Schooner's Historic Legacy at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories