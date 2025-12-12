Author Veronica Parker’s New Book, “The Audacity To Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith,” Explores the Shared Parallel Histories Between Certain Groups

Recent release “The Audacity To Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith” from Newman Springs Publishing author Veronica Parker is a compelling read that uses historical context to examine the shared histories of certain groups of people who have experienced captivity and bondage, focusing on their enduring faith as the one thing they could control in their circumstances.