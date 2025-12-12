Author Veronica Parker’s New Book, “The Audacity To Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith,” Explores the Shared Parallel Histories Between Certain Groups
Recent release “The Audacity To Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith” from Newman Springs Publishing author Veronica Parker is a compelling read that uses historical context to examine the shared histories of certain groups of people who have experienced captivity and bondage, focusing on their enduring faith as the one thing they could control in their circumstances.
El Dorado Hills, CA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Veronica Parker, a retired business owner and has worked for several legislative members and holds a BS in business administration and a master’s in divinity, has completed her new book “The Audacity To Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith”: a fascinating read that explores the parallels between groups of humanity who have been forced to endure bondage and slavery, and the power of their faith to help them overcome their trials.
“On the eve of the American Revolution in 1775, little is spoken or written about the emancipation of Africans and African Americans. Nine years later, the Jews in France would also be emancipated. Both are significant and relevant to the liberties gained by the nations that had oppressed them,” writes Parker.
“A spirit of liberty was blowing not only on the land of British America, the thirteen colonies in America; there was also a similar, if not the same, spirit, igniting a burning flame on the European continent as well.
“Looking through the lens of historical events, their causations and consequences, ‘The Audacity to Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith’ bears witness to the process of validating the existence of and the various parallelism in their histories frequently unknown to humanity. From a contemporary context, some, yet not most, people know that they are a people group familiar with a history of captivity, human bondage, and most importantly, their faith—a trifecta of knowing from deep within that all circumstances were beyond anything at that time, under their control except one—their enduring faith.
“Hence, the irony of the narratives of both groups whose emancipations were gained from the very nations that were fighting to receive liberty from the tyranny of the British government and the French monarchy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Veronica Parker’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the courage and resilience of the human spirit in the face of oppression, and how one’s shared hope in God can serve as the ultimate source of liberation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Audacity To Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“On the eve of the American Revolution in 1775, little is spoken or written about the emancipation of Africans and African Americans. Nine years later, the Jews in France would also be emancipated. Both are significant and relevant to the liberties gained by the nations that had oppressed them,” writes Parker.
“A spirit of liberty was blowing not only on the land of British America, the thirteen colonies in America; there was also a similar, if not the same, spirit, igniting a burning flame on the European continent as well.
“Looking through the lens of historical events, their causations and consequences, ‘The Audacity to Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith’ bears witness to the process of validating the existence of and the various parallelism in their histories frequently unknown to humanity. From a contemporary context, some, yet not most, people know that they are a people group familiar with a history of captivity, human bondage, and most importantly, their faith—a trifecta of knowing from deep within that all circumstances were beyond anything at that time, under their control except one—their enduring faith.
“Hence, the irony of the narratives of both groups whose emancipations were gained from the very nations that were fighting to receive liberty from the tyranny of the British government and the French monarchy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Veronica Parker’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the courage and resilience of the human spirit in the face of oppression, and how one’s shared hope in God can serve as the ultimate source of liberation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Audacity To Endure: Finding the Emancipation in Hope through Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories