Author Jennifer Webb’s New Book, "I Once Lived in the Magical Forest," is a Heartfelt Tale That Invites Readers to Discover the Beauty and Comfort Found in Nature
Recent release “I Once Lived in the Magical Forest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jennifer Webb offers readers a journey through a magical forest, where the beauty of nature comes to life with each turn of the page. Inspired by the author’s work with orphans in Russia, Webb weaves an inspiring story to help young readers ground themselves in a familiar place like her magical forest.
Sierrra Vista, AZ, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Webb, who holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and in Russian from Brigham Young University, has completed her new book “I Once Lived in the Magical Forest”: a charming story that explores the wonders of a peaceful forest to help young readers turn the unfamiliar into something safe and comforting.
“‘I Once Lived in the Magical Forest’ is an invitation for young readers to enjoy the beauty in nature,” writes Webb. “Oftentimes we find places unfamiliar. Things that are unfamiliar can create fear. Through personal photos turned into oil paintings, a young reader can experience what life is like living in the forest, thus making it familiar and less scary.
“Parents and children bond by enjoying illustrations and simplicity in text for young readers. This book illustrates how humans and animals coexist in the forest.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jennifer Webb’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s work with orphans in Russia, where she saw how vital it was to help children develop loving relationships with people, as well as the importance of helping young children find familiarity in their surroundings. With beautiful illustrations and interactive activities, Webb’s story aims to inspire readers of all ages and help them create new memories that will ground them and offer stability in life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Once Lived in the Magical Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
