Author Jennifer Webb’s New Book, "I Once Lived in the Magical Forest," is a Heartfelt Tale That Invites Readers to Discover the Beauty and Comfort Found in Nature

Recent release “I Once Lived in the Magical Forest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jennifer Webb offers readers a journey through a magical forest, where the beauty of nature comes to life with each turn of the page. Inspired by the author’s work with orphans in Russia, Webb weaves an inspiring story to help young readers ground themselves in a familiar place like her magical forest.