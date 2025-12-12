Manhattan’s New Book, "Determined Sister," is a Compelling Memoir That Takes Readers Through the Twists and Turns of the Author’s Life and a Mother’s Unending Love
New York, NY, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Manhattan, a loving father and grandfather who resides in Carroll County, White Mountains of New Hampshire, has completed his most recent book “Determined Sister”: a powerful and thought-provoking tale that explores the lengths to which a mother will go to protect her child, no matter the personal cost.
“You, as the reader, will be led through the true journey of a mother’s love,” writes Manhattan. “For her son and his future and the lengths that she wouldn’t go through to ensure the future of her son. But some origin stories unfold like a rose, with multiple petals that become the sparks for others. These words could never be truer as a mother bear that would protect and live for her bear cub so that her cub could have the best and most loving, caring future that a mother can give a child. That is just a piece of her heart that is the only one that knows it from the inside out, even if she has to rip out someone else’s heart to keep his and her beating. But then again, her due diligence puts [me] on a journey of [my] own that couldn’t have been foreseen in either of their wildest dreams. Enjoy the ride. It will be filled with twists, turns, and a ton of WTFs and make you think twice about every sweet little old African American woman sitting across from you or next to you on every train, bus, plane, or elevator.”
Published by Fulton Books, Manhattan’s book is a riveting thrill ride that will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers spellbound with each shocking twist. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “Determined Sister” is a gripping tale of a mother’s love that will remain with readers long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Determined Sister” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories