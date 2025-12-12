Dr. Nancy King Wang’s New Book, "Xiao Ming’s Aspiration," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Attends a Chinese Dual-Language School to Learn Both Chinese and English
Easton, PA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Nancy King Wang, a former Resource Specialist of NYS Language RBERN at New York University, has completed her most recent book, “Xiao Ming’s Aspiration”: a captivating story that follows a young girl who attends a special school to learn both English and Chinese well, just like her older brother.
Dr. Nancy King Wang worked for the New York City Department of Education for over thirty years as an ESL teacher, a Chinese language teacher, a bilingual guidance counselor, and an Assistant Principal of Administration in a New York City high school in charge of the Guidance and Pupil Personnel Services Department for sixteen years. She also worked as a Resource Specialist of NYS Language RBERN at New York University for ten years and taught Developmental Psychology in a College Now Program. Dr. King Wang holds a master’s degree in Bilingual Education and ESL instruction from the City College of New York, a master’s degree in Applied Psychology and School Counseling from New York University, and a Doctoral Degree from Walden University, as well as a Professional Diploma in School Administration and Supervision from St. John’s University, including principal and district administrator’s licenses.
Dr. King Wang states that this short story is about a third-grade student named Xiao Ming, who attends one of the Chinese Dual Language Schools in the United States. Xiao Ming has set up her goal to learn both English and Chinese well. She wants to be like her older brother, Da Wei, to earn the Seal of Biliteracy on her diploma when she graduates from high school.
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Nancy King Wang’s book is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Xiao Ming’s journey to open up new doors in life through being bilingual or multilingual. Presented in both English and Chinese, “Xiao Ming’s Aspiration” is sure to delight readers, inspiring them to explore other languages just like Xiao Ming.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Xiao Ming’s Aspiration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
