Rev. Russell Waldmann’s Newly Released "You’ll Never Know" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and the Transformative Power of Sharing God’s Love with Others
“You’ll Never Know: Celebrating God’s Touch Upon Our Lives by Touching One Another in the Name of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Russell Waldmann shares heartfelt stories of God’s touch in the lives of biblical figures, historical leaders, and everyday people. The book illustrates how experiencing God’s presence equips individuals to positively impact others, creating ripples of faith, encouragement, and lasting relationships.
Griffin, GA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “You’ll Never Know: Celebrating God’s Touch Upon Our Lives by Touching One Another in the Name of God”: an uplifting testament to God’s influence and the importance of sharing His touch with others. “You’ll Never Know: Celebrating God’s Touch Upon Our Lives by Touching One Another in the Name of God” is the creation of published author, Rev. Russell Waldmann, who grew up in New York City, the youngest of two sons in a family grounded in basic and traditional values. A graduate of the College of the City of New York, Russ and Karen met at work in Manhattan; they were married in 1976 and are the proud parents of two children. Two grandsons are great joys. A 1980 graduate of the Candler School of Theology, Emory University in Atlanta, GA, Russ is an ordained elder in the NY Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and served six appointments in 35 years, retiring in 2015. He and Karen returned to Georgia where Russ has served four interim appointments within the North GA Annual Conference. Karen and Russ enjoy traveling throughout the U.S., exploring many National Parks, and both are avid photographers. Russ is an ardent baseball enthusiast and collector of baseball memorabilia.
Rev. Waldmann shares, “The Creator God touched Adam by breathing into him the breath of life. The optimistic God touched Noah to remain righteous and help the world to be renewed. The providing God touched Abraham to live in wondrous faithfulness and see Isaac, his son, spared, and a nation come to be. The deliverer God touched Moses to rise above his perceived limitations and lead God’s people to freedom. The touch of God was upon: Gideon who defeated an army with but a remnant; Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego whose faith and allegiance saved them from fire; an un-named woman who trusted that healing could come from but touching Jesus’ cloak; apostles who would go into the world with the message of saving grace that changes hearts and souls. In countless Bible stories, throughout human history, with people whose names we know … Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Albert Schweitzer and Martin Luther King, Jr. … and those whose names are lost … the nurse and the soldier and the teacher … the touch of God upon those lives shone brightly and wonderfully changed those lives. And their touch upon others conveyed God’s touch as did others’ touch upon them. “You’ll Never Know” is a sharing of stories and examples of God’s touch being real in my life as a United Methodist pastor. God touched me to touch others with the presence and grandeur of the Lord in ways that still amaze and stir and humble me. God touched others in my ministerial life to touch my family and me with support and encouragement. Deep and rich blessings resulted. Relationships were created and enriched beyond imagine. We might never know the full impact of living in celebration of these sacred touches. But others will as we seek union with this fullness of God. It makes all the difference!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Russell Waldmann’s new book invites readers to recognize and celebrate God’s presence in their lives while sharing it with others.
