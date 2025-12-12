Rev. Russell Waldmann’s Newly Released "You’ll Never Know" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and the Transformative Power of Sharing God’s Love with Others

“You’ll Never Know: Celebrating God’s Touch Upon Our Lives by Touching One Another in the Name of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Russell Waldmann shares heartfelt stories of God’s touch in the lives of biblical figures, historical leaders, and everyday people. The book illustrates how experiencing God’s presence equips individuals to positively impact others, creating ripples of faith, encouragement, and lasting relationships.