Barbara Randazzo’s Newly Released "Sonny Stories" is a Heartwarming Collection of Nostalgic Tales Reminding Readers of Faith, Family, and the Power of Imagination
“Sonny Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Randazzo is a delightful compilation of childhood adventures inspired by simpler times in 1950s Florida, offering humor, warmth, and timeless lessons about courage and trusting in God.
Tampa, FL, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sonny Stories”: a charming and faith-filled collection of stories inspired by childhood memories of growing up in a tight-knit Tampa neighborhood during the 1950s. “Sonny Stories” is the creation of published author, Barbara Randazzo, a lifelong resident of Seminole Heights in Tampa, Florida, who grew up in the 1950s surrounded by family, friends, and imagination in a simpler time before modern technology. With over thirty years in the healthcare field, her greatest joy has been being a mother and Bible teacher. Inspired through prayer to share her childhood memories, Barbara wrote The Sonny Stories to remind readers that even in difficult times, they can rely on God for guidance and hope.
Randazzo shares, “Sonny watched very quietly as the man began to come toward his back porch. The man seemed to be weaving a little, and as he continued to approach, Sonny began thinking about his plan. Now at this point, Flash Gordon would have grabbed his ray gun and shot the guy, but Sonny didn’t have a ray gun. The man was getting closer.
Sonny looked around. He was glad there was a full moon tonight because he could see very well on the back porch. Lying close to his pallet was his baseball bat, and right next to that was his Flash Gordon helmet. He quickly grabbed the bat and the helmet and turned back toward the screen, just in time to see the bad guy peering over the top screen on the porch.
Sonny jumped up in front of the man, and at the same time he found himself eye to eye with the bad guy, he began to beat on his helmet with the bat as he was screaming the Flash Gordon victory yell! The bad guy was so startled that he fell back, got to his feet, and began running away as hard and as fast as he could. He ran into the garbage cans on his way toward the alley and made a very loud crashing sound as he fell.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Randazzo’s new book captures the spirit of childhood innocence and adventure while weaving in lessons of faith and perseverance. Readers of all ages will be uplifted by Sonny’s imaginative escapades and inspired by the message that God’s love and protection are always near.
Consumers can purchase “Sonny Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sonny Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
