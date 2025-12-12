Shaun E. Pitts’s Newly Released "It Was the Night of Christmas: Coloring Book" is a Festive, Faith-Based Coloring Book Celebrating the Birth of Jesus Christ
“It Was the Night of Christmas: Coloring Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shaun E. Pitts is a heartwarming coloring book that combines the joy of Christmas parades with the true story of Christ’s birth, designed to inspire children and families.
Richardson, TX, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It Was the Night of Christmas: Coloring Book”: a charming and engaging coloring book that invites children to explore the joy of Christmas through art while learning about the birth of Jesus. “It Was the Night of Christmas: Coloring Book” is the creation of published author, Shaun E. Pitts, the pastor and founder of Ekklesia Bible Fellowship of Texas, who holds a BA graduate in biblical studies from Southern Bible Institute. Pitts is a devoted family man, married for 36 years with two sons and eleven grandchildren.
Pitts shares, “From the small town of Natchitoches, Louisiana, better known as the City of Lights, to Macy’s located in New York City, children attend Christmas parades all around the world with an anticipation and enthusiasm of seeing Santa Claus. At the end of the parade, in his bright red suit and cap trimmed in white, white gloves, black boots, and black belt riding on a sleigh, Santa does not disappoint.
It Was the Night of Christmas gives each parent a chance to build their child’s anticipation and enthusiasm around the birth of Jesus Christ, the true celebration of Christmas.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shaun E. Pitts’s new book features festive illustrations and interactive pages that encourage children to express their creativity while celebrating the story of Christ’s birth.
Consumers can purchase “It Was the Night of Christmas: Coloring Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It Was the Night of Christmas: Coloring Book”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
