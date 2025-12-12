Shaun E. Pitts’s Newly Released "It Was the Night of Christmas: Coloring Book" is a Festive, Faith-Based Coloring Book Celebrating the Birth of Jesus Christ

“It Was the Night of Christmas: Coloring Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shaun E. Pitts is a heartwarming coloring book that combines the joy of Christmas parades with the true story of Christ’s birth, designed to inspire children and families.