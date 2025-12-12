K. J. Gunzelman’s Newly Released "Seasons Change: The Life of Caleb" is a Compelling Coming-of-Age Christian Fiction Novel
“Seasons Change: The Life of Caleb” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. J. Gunzelman follows the journey of Caleb, a young man of strong faith navigating the challenges of life, education, and personal growth while discovering the gifts God has given him.
Gypsum, CO, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Seasons Change: The Life of Caleb”: an inspiring Christian fiction novel about faith, growth, and purpose. “Seasons Change: The Life of Caleb” is the creation of published author, K. J. Gunzelman, born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, who is a retired Army colonel with extensive experience in command and staff positions in Germany and the U.S. After earning an engineering doctorate from the University of Wisconsin, he spent a decade working in research, development, and acquisition for government and civilian programs, including DARPA projects. Although he has written for military and technical journals, this book marks his debut in fiction.
K. J. Gunzelman shares, “In a world that is becoming increasingly more secular and less spiritual, we are introduced to Caleb, a young man of incredible faith but also with incredible gifts our Lord has provided him to carry out his mission. Join Caleb as he moves on from high school to West Point and the many challenges, successes, and decisions he must make along the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. J. Gunzelman’s new book offers readers a compelling story of faith, perseverance, and spiritual development.
Consumers can purchase “Seasons Change: The Life of Caleb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seasons Change: The Life of Caleb”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
