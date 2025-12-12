Fred Powell’s Newly Released "Humanity Stories" is a Compelling Exploration of Faith, Family History, and the Shared Experiences That Unite Us All
“Humanity Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred Powell is an inspiring and heartfelt work that blends memoir, spiritual reflection, and imaginative storytelling. Powell invites readers into a journey across generations, emphasizing unity, resilience, and the presence of God throughout humanity’s shared story.
Chicago, IL, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Humanity Stories”, a powerful and unique blend of personal memoir, historical imagination, and spiritual insight, is the creation of published author, Fred Powell.
Fred Powell shares, “Humanity Stories is intrinsic to every nationality, meaning" the human race. These stories show what we all have in common. Through this journey of adventure, there is an answer, gold at the end of the rainbow, praise God we can turn this around!!!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Powell’s new book brings together vivid narratives ranging from supernatural reimaginings of Harriet Tubman’s heroic legacy to heartfelt family histories and commentary on modern social challenges. Powell’s storytelling highlights the power of faith, the strength found in community, and the belief that meaningful change is possible when people come together with purpose and love.
Consumers can purchase “Humanity Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Humanity Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fred Powell shares, “Humanity Stories is intrinsic to every nationality, meaning" the human race. These stories show what we all have in common. Through this journey of adventure, there is an answer, gold at the end of the rainbow, praise God we can turn this around!!!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Powell’s new book brings together vivid narratives ranging from supernatural reimaginings of Harriet Tubman’s heroic legacy to heartfelt family histories and commentary on modern social challenges. Powell’s storytelling highlights the power of faith, the strength found in community, and the belief that meaningful change is possible when people come together with purpose and love.
Consumers can purchase “Humanity Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Humanity Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories