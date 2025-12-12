Kylie Gladish’s Newly Released "Supernova" is a Delightful Children’s Story That Blends Curiosity, Learning, and Wonder Among the Stars
“Supernova” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kylie Gladish is a charming and educational tale that invites young readers to explore the beauty of the cosmos through the eyes of a curious little girl and her celestial guide.
New York, NY, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Supernova”: an engaging children’s book that sparks imagination and introduces young readers to the wonders of the universe. “Supernova” is the creation of published author, Kylie Gladish.
Kylie Gladish shares, “Time to learn some facts about stars! Follow along on this journey, as a special shooting star, comes to help Nora, a little girl who wants to learn more about stars.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kylie Gladish’s new book offers an enchanting blend of science and storytelling that inspires children to look up, dream big, and see God’s creativity in the night sky.
Consumers can purchase “Supernova” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Supernova”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
