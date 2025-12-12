HCA HealthONE Swedish Named #1 in Colorado for Five Key Specialties, Earns National Distinctions

HCA HealthONE Swedish achieved exceptional clinical performance, recognized by Healthgrades with 9 Specialty Excellence Awards (top 10% nationally) and 19 Five-Star Ratings. The hospital was also ranked #1 in Colorado for five specialties, including Cardiac and Critical Care. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner emphasized the team's commitment to superior patient outcomes and specialized care.