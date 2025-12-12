HCA HealthONE Swedish Named #1 in Colorado for Five Key Specialties, Earns National Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish achieved exceptional clinical performance, recognized by Healthgrades with 9 Specialty Excellence Awards (top 10% nationally) and 19 Five-Star Ratings. The hospital was also ranked #1 in Colorado for five specialties, including Cardiac and Critical Care. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner emphasized the team's commitment to superior patient outcomes and specialized care.
Englewood, CO, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it has achieved numerous distinctions for exceptional cardiology and cardiac surgery performance from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. HCA HealthONE Swedish received 2 Specialty Excellence Awards, placing the hospital among the top 10% nationwide for Cardiac Care and Cardiac Surgery. It is also five-star rated for 4 services, including Treatment of Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Valve Surgery, and Pacemaker Procedures.
In addition to these national honors, HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked #1 in CO for Cardiac Care and Cardiology Services. These achievements affirm HCA HealthONE Swedish’s status as a premier destination for cardiology care and underscore the organization’s commitment to excellent patient care.
“Receiving 9 Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and 19 Five-Star Ratings is a powerful testament to the skill, dedication, and patient-first approach of every member of our clinical team,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. “These distinctions, especially being ranked #1 in Colorado, reflect our continuous investment in advanced technology and processes. Our commitment is simple: ensure every patient receives the highest quality, specialized care possible, leading to superior outcomes and faster recoveries.”
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. Each year, Healthgrades evaluates risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. This identifies top hospitals in key specialty areas, including cardiac care. Using objective measures of performance, Healthgrades empowers patients with information to find a hospital that excels in their procedure or condition.
As performance gaps persist between the highest- and lowest-achieving facilities, seeking care at a top program is critical. Healthgrades’ 2026 analysis revealed that if all hospitals performed similarly to five-star hospitals (2022-2024), an estimated 230,466 lives could have been saved and 156,797 complications avoided.*
“Healthgrades’ specialty awards identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their needs,” said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. “We’re proud to recognize HCA HealthONE Swedish for its consistently superior outcomes, including cardiac care.”
Consumers can visit Healthgrades’ Specialty Excellence Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies top-performing specialty hospitals.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data (2022-2024) and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers over 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. It provides services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs. HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver for regional critical care transportation.
Among its acute care hospitals is HCA HealthONE Swedish, a proud community member for 120 years. This acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds is an American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and a national leader in neurosciences. HCA HealthONE Swedish serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. It also features an American Burn Association verified burn center.
HCA HealthONE is consistently named a top corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and was recognized by The Civic 50. Last year, it contributed over $1 million through cash and in-kind donations and paid more than $400M in federal, state, and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments and prepare for them with best-in-class content. For over 20 years, our marketing solutions have helped partners reach and engage consumers. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum (part of UnitedHealth Group). RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central and Bezzy. RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.
In addition to these national honors, HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked #1 in CO for Cardiac Care and Cardiology Services. These achievements affirm HCA HealthONE Swedish’s status as a premier destination for cardiology care and underscore the organization’s commitment to excellent patient care.
“Receiving 9 Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and 19 Five-Star Ratings is a powerful testament to the skill, dedication, and patient-first approach of every member of our clinical team,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. “These distinctions, especially being ranked #1 in Colorado, reflect our continuous investment in advanced technology and processes. Our commitment is simple: ensure every patient receives the highest quality, specialized care possible, leading to superior outcomes and faster recoveries.”
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. Each year, Healthgrades evaluates risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. This identifies top hospitals in key specialty areas, including cardiac care. Using objective measures of performance, Healthgrades empowers patients with information to find a hospital that excels in their procedure or condition.
As performance gaps persist between the highest- and lowest-achieving facilities, seeking care at a top program is critical. Healthgrades’ 2026 analysis revealed that if all hospitals performed similarly to five-star hospitals (2022-2024), an estimated 230,466 lives could have been saved and 156,797 complications avoided.*
“Healthgrades’ specialty awards identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their needs,” said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. “We’re proud to recognize HCA HealthONE Swedish for its consistently superior outcomes, including cardiac care.”
Consumers can visit Healthgrades’ Specialty Excellence Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies top-performing specialty hospitals.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data (2022-2024) and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers over 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. It provides services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs. HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver for regional critical care transportation.
Among its acute care hospitals is HCA HealthONE Swedish, a proud community member for 120 years. This acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds is an American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and a national leader in neurosciences. HCA HealthONE Swedish serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. It also features an American Burn Association verified burn center.
HCA HealthONE is consistently named a top corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and was recognized by The Civic 50. Last year, it contributed over $1 million through cash and in-kind donations and paid more than $400M in federal, state, and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments and prepare for them with best-in-class content. For over 20 years, our marketing solutions have helped partners reach and engage consumers. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum (part of UnitedHealth Group). RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central and Bezzy. RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Categories