New MTD Security Framework Includes 60-Point Checklist for Practitioners
Fleet, United Kingdom, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ex-Capium Founder Publishes New MTD Security Framework Ahead of 2026 Income Tax Rollout
New compliance guide addresses critical security gaps in HMRC's Making Tax Digital guidance - free security checklist available for UK accounting firms.
As Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA) approaches its April 2026 launch, UK accounting firms face a critical challenge: HMRC mandates what to digitise, but provides limited practical guidance on how to secure the sensitive client data now flowing through multiple digital systems.
Today, PPCS (Prime PC Services) published “Making Tax Digital Security Requirements: The 2025 Compliance Guide for UK Accountants” - a comprehensive security framework specifically designed for MTD implementations in accounting practices.
The Hidden Security Gap in MTD Compliance
“HMRC’s MTD guidance focuses on technical functionality - digital record keeping, quarterly API submissions, software compatibility,” explains Sal Nasser, founder of PPCS and former Capium founder with 15 years of accounting software expertise. “But there’s a dangerous gap: it doesn’t adequately address encryption standards, access controls, data breach risks, or GDPR obligations created by these new digital workflows.”
The guide identifies seven critical security risks most accounting firms overlook during MTD implementation:
Insecure bridging software connecting spreadsheets to HMRC APIs
Unencrypted client records stored in cloud systems
Poor multi-client access management across dozens of MTD connections
GDPR non-compliance in 5+ year digital data retention
Third-party software vulnerabilities from unvetted MTD providers
Absence of incident response plans for MTD security breaches
Staff training gaps leaving firms vulnerable to phishing attacks targeting MTD credentials
A Practical Framework for Compliance
The guide provides a 60-point security checklist spanning three phases:
Pre-Implementation: Software vetting, TLS 1.2+ verification, OAuth 2.0 authentication setup
Implementation: Client onboarding security, HMRC sandbox testing, data flow documentation
Operational: Daily monitoring, monthly access audits, quarterly compliance reviews
The framework maps MTD security requirements to recognised standards including Cyber Essentials, ISO 27001, and ISO/IEC 42001 – the new international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), increasingly relevant as accounting software introduces AI features.
Why This Matters Now
MTD for Income Tax will be phased in over three years:
From 6 April 2026, it applies to sole traders and landlords with qualifying income over £50,000
From 6 April 2027, the threshold drops to £30,000
From 6 April 2028, it is planned to lower to £20,000
This means a large number of UK taxpayers – and the firms that serve them – will need secure, MTD-compatible digital systems over the coming years.
“The firms that treat MTD security as strategic – not an afterthought – will gain competitive advantage, client trust, and regulatory confidence,” says Nasser. “Under UK GDPR, serious data breaches can trigger fines of up to £17.5 million or 4% of annual global turnover, whichever is higher. For a mid-sized practice, even a small percentage of turnover can be a significant six- or seven-figure penalty. Prevention is far cheaper than remediation.”
About PPCS
PPCS is a specialist consultancy focusing on ISO/IEC 42001 AI Governance, ISO 27001, and Cyber Essentials certification for UK accounting firms. Based in Fleet, Hampshire, PPCS serves accounting practices across Hampshire, Surrey, and Berkshire with transparent pricing and fast-track implementations (typically 6–12 weeks, not 12 months).
Resources Available
Full Guide & MTD Security Checklist (PDF) - https://ppcs.uk/making-tax-digital-cyber-security-requirements/
Editor’s Notes
PPCS specialises in ISO/IEC 42001 AI Governance, ISO 27001, and Cyber Essentials certification for UK accounting firms.
Sal Nasser has 15 years of accounting software expertise and is a former Capium founder.
MTD for Income Tax is being phased in from 6 April 2026, initially for sole traders and landlords with qualifying income over £50,000, with thresholds planned to reduce to £30,000 and then £20,000 in subsequent years (source: HMRC).
PPCS offers a free MTD security gap analysis (normally £500) for accounting firms assessing their MTD security readiness.
