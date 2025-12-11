Insolvo Launches Major Updates for Freelance Platform on Web, Android, and iOS
Enhancements include faster performance, better security, improved workflows, and upgraded verification for freelancers and clients in the USA.
New York, NY, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Freelance marketplace Insolvo has introduced major updates across Web, Android, and iOS platforms, designed to improve performance, security, and usability for freelancers and clients across the United States.
Web updates: Redesigned main and landing pages migrated to React, offering faster load times and a cleaner interface. Profiles now include enhanced phone verification, new withdrawal options (direct bank card transfers), and improved subscription management with clear renewal notifications.
Android updates: Updated profile interface, redesigned chat system, and simplified personal data management. Clients benefit from enhanced candidate search and recommendations, while freelancers enjoy smoother workflows and an easier onboarding process.
Android App - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.insolvo.android
iOS updates: Rebuilt chat interface on SwiftUI, improved profile editing, and better task organization. Passport verification is now required for high-value projects to ensure trust and reliability.
iOS App - https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1621675706
“These updates strengthen our commitment to providing a secure, fast, and user-friendly freelance ecosystem,” said an Insolvo spokesperson. “Our goal is to give freelancers and clients in the USA a seamless and reliable experience across all devices.”
Contact
InsolvoContact
Marianna Vidergold
+852 8192 6447
https://insolvo.com
