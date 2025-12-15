Author Dennis Bickel’s New Book, "The Reluctant Messenger," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Priest Who Must Bring a Secret Document to the Vatican to be Evaluated
Recent release “The Reluctant Messenger” from Page Publishing author Dennis Bickel is a stirring tale that centers around Father Tim Fox, a young priest who receives a mysterious package containing the lost gospel of Mary Magdalene that he must have verified at the Vatican. But as he tries to accomplish his task, many in the Church will stop at nothing to destroy the evidence of Mary’s gospel.
Oriental, NC, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Bickel, who graduated from Providence College and earned a master’s degree from North Carolina A&T and became an agricultural teacher after a lengthy career in the airline industry, has completed his new book, “The Reluctant Messenger”: a riveting story of a young priest who is assigned with a dangerous mission of delivering a secret document to the Vatican that many would rather have destroyed.
“The story begins when a young priest is given a document and charged with getting it evaluated by the Vatican Archives,” writes Bickel. “There are forces in the church that would like this package to disappear. The book identifies the many powers at play in the Catholic Church today. My book is not a historical drama but more of a modern questioning of traditions. Would the Catholic Church destroy the proof, or would they use it to change centuries of tradition?”
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis Bickel’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Father Fox’s journey to accomplish his mission, no matter who stands in his way even from within the Church. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Reluctant Messenger” will leave readers spellbound as Father Fox goes up against the very institution he has dedicated his life to.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Reluctant Messenger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
