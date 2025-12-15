Author Dennis Bickel’s New Book, "The Reluctant Messenger," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Priest Who Must Bring a Secret Document to the Vatican to be Evaluated

Recent release “The Reluctant Messenger” from Page Publishing author Dennis Bickel is a stirring tale that centers around Father Tim Fox, a young priest who receives a mysterious package containing the lost gospel of Mary Magdalene that he must have verified at the Vatican. But as he tries to accomplish his task, many in the Church will stop at nothing to destroy the evidence of Mary’s gospel.