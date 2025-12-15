Author Crystal McGhee’s New Book, “Who Stole the Egg from the Egg Carton?” is a Comical Tale Exploring What Happens When an Egg is Seemingly Stolen from a Store
Recent release “Who Stole the Egg from the Egg Carton?” from Page Publishing author Crystal McGhee is a charming story that explores what happens when someone buys a carton of eggs but discovers one is missing. After raising the alarm bells, soon the police begin to investigate who could have stolen this missing egg.
Mount Pleasant, NC, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Crystal McGhee, a loving mother and part-time nurse who is working towards a master’s degree in nursing, has completed her new book, “Who Stole the Egg from the Egg Carton?”: a riveting story that explores who could have taken the missing egg from its carton.
“My book is a comical cartoon version of the egg price inflation that we are currently experiencing, tailored to the attention of young readers,” writes McGhee.
Published by Page Publishing, Crystal McGhee’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages, taking them on a hilarious journey to discover where the missing egg could possibly be while highlighting the inflation many are experiencing at grocery stores in a lighthearted way.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Who Stole the Egg from the Egg Carton?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
