Author Crystal McGhee’s New Book, “Who Stole the Egg from the Egg Carton?” is a Comical Tale Exploring What Happens When an Egg is Seemingly Stolen from a Store

Recent release “Who Stole the Egg from the Egg Carton?” from Page Publishing author Crystal McGhee is a charming story that explores what happens when someone buys a carton of eggs but discovers one is missing. After raising the alarm bells, soon the police begin to investigate who could have stolen this missing egg.