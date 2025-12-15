Author Victoria Clayton’s New Book, "One Life One Amazing Miracle," is a Compelling Memoir That Reveals How the Author Managed to Face Life’s Trials with God by Her Side
Recent release “One Life One Amazing Miracle” from Page Publishing author Victoria Clayton is a poignant and compelling account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on the challenges she has endured during her life. Through it all, Victoria reveals how her faith and relationship with God served as her guiding light through the darkness.
Muskogee, OK, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Clayton, a loving mother and wife of twenty-five years, has completed her new book, “One Life One Amazing Miracle”: a stirring autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s trials and tragedies throughout her life, and how she managed to withstand every blow through God’s grace and everlasting love.
“As these tragic things started happening in my world, I had no control of the outcome, thinking that my life would never be the same, and it wasn’t,” writes Victoria. “Losing three children almost three years in a row was behind what I could handle. That is where the grace of God helped me write this book to somehow help others and stand strong for others who also have faced these tragedies.”
Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Clayton’s engaging account will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have endured their own personal struggles, offering them the chance to witness how God provides for those willing to open themselves up to him. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, this faith-based memoir serves as a reminder that no trial is above what God can help one handle.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “One Life One Amazing Miracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“As these tragic things started happening in my world, I had no control of the outcome, thinking that my life would never be the same, and it wasn’t,” writes Victoria. “Losing three children almost three years in a row was behind what I could handle. That is where the grace of God helped me write this book to somehow help others and stand strong for others who also have faced these tragedies.”
Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Clayton’s engaging account will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have endured their own personal struggles, offering them the chance to witness how God provides for those willing to open themselves up to him. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, this faith-based memoir serves as a reminder that no trial is above what God can help one handle.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “One Life One Amazing Miracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories