Author Victoria Clayton’s New Book, "One Life One Amazing Miracle," is a Compelling Memoir That Reveals How the Author Managed to Face Life’s Trials with God by Her Side

Recent release “One Life One Amazing Miracle” from Page Publishing author Victoria Clayton is a poignant and compelling account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on the challenges she has endured during her life. Through it all, Victoria reveals how her faith and relationship with God served as her guiding light through the darkness.