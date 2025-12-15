Author Kevin Bouknight’s New Book, "Excitement," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Men Looking for Excitement Who Unexpectedly Find Themselves Drawn to One Another
Recent release “Excitement” from Page Publishing author Kevin Bouknight is a riveting tale that centers around Mark-Jermaine, a man who longs for excitement in his life and unexpectedly finds it within CEO Domino Jacoby. But as the two navigate this budding relationship, they must question whether or not their mutual excitement in one another is only a fleeting moment or something more real.
Washington, DC, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Bouknight, a loving father of two and a former English instructor who began writing at the age of thirteen, has completed his new book, “Excitement”: a gripping story of two men who long for something more in their lives, and unexpectedly find that something within each other.
“Who doesn’t want excitement in his life? That’s the question Mark-Jermaine wanted an answer to,” writes Bouknight. “The only problem was, he didn’t know where to look for it. He never realized excitement would find him, and he certainly didn’t expect it to be a gorgeous blue-eyed man named Domino.”
“Domino Jacoby was rich, brilliant, handsome, and sexy. He was the CEO of one of the largest companies in the country. He could wheel and deal with the best of them. So why couldn’t he find that one guy to share his life with? Was there anybody out there for him? He needed some excitement and found it in Mark-Jermaine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Bouknight’s enthralling novel is a stirring tale of love and that excitement that can be found in the unknown. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Excitement” weaves a spellbinding and emotionally honest journey that will leave readers breathless with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Excitement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Who doesn’t want excitement in his life? That’s the question Mark-Jermaine wanted an answer to,” writes Bouknight. “The only problem was, he didn’t know where to look for it. He never realized excitement would find him, and he certainly didn’t expect it to be a gorgeous blue-eyed man named Domino.”
“Domino Jacoby was rich, brilliant, handsome, and sexy. He was the CEO of one of the largest companies in the country. He could wheel and deal with the best of them. So why couldn’t he find that one guy to share his life with? Was there anybody out there for him? He needed some excitement and found it in Mark-Jermaine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Bouknight’s enthralling novel is a stirring tale of love and that excitement that can be found in the unknown. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Excitement” weaves a spellbinding and emotionally honest journey that will leave readers breathless with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Excitement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories