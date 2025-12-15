Author Kevin Bouknight’s New Book, "Excitement," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Men Looking for Excitement Who Unexpectedly Find Themselves Drawn to One Another

Recent release “Excitement” from Page Publishing author Kevin Bouknight is a riveting tale that centers around Mark-Jermaine, a man who longs for excitement in his life and unexpectedly finds it within CEO Domino Jacoby. But as the two navigate this budding relationship, they must question whether or not their mutual excitement in one another is only a fleeting moment or something more real.