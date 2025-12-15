Author Tom Ogren’s New Book, "Love Tried in the Fire by Faith," is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Jesus as a Second Adam and the Sacrifices He Made for All Mankind.

Recent release “Love Tried in the Fire by Faith” from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren is a compelling look at Jesus Christ through the lens of a second Adam sent by God to give the ultimate sacrifice, and how His enduring faith in the Heavenly Father helped Him to accept His fate and role of Savior.