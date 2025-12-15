Author Tom Ogren’s New Book, "Love Tried in the Fire by Faith," is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Jesus as a Second Adam and the Sacrifices He Made for All Mankind.
Recent release “Love Tried in the Fire by Faith” from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren is a compelling look at Jesus Christ through the lens of a second Adam sent by God to give the ultimate sacrifice, and how His enduring faith in the Heavenly Father helped Him to accept His fate and role of Savior.
Battle Ground, WA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tom Ogren has completed his new book “Love Tried in the Fire by Faith”: an eye-opening discussion that delves into the relationship between Jesus and God the Father, exploring how His faith and divine love for all is exemplified through His acceptance of His ultimate sacrifice on the cross.
“‘Love Tried in the Fire by Faith’ takes the reader into the mind Jesus would have His church reflect as we learn of Him,” writes Ogren. “The more we know of the faith Jesus had with His Father in heaven, the easier it will be to see the role His love played that made it possible for Him to accept the consequences of the cross. After the cross, Jesus was never the same for He had become identified as the second Adam. This was His mission, but it came at a great cost. The first Adam, along with Eve, failed. The second Adam paid for that failure by being obedient unto death, even a death by hanging on the cross. Death—this is what the law of love demanded of man for his sin of disobedience for only this would preserve the righteous kingdom surrounding a universe that’s holy and sin-free. The broken law of love is what made it necessary for Jesus to become what the first Adam was not. Faithful to that law of love by a living connection with His Father in heaven, Jesus became totally dependent, as is common to man. ‘Love Tried in the Fire by Faith’ is just one subject of many in this work. Each of these topics can’t help but spread our thoughts beyond the norm in today’s spiritual world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tom Ogren’s engaging series offers theological depth and spiritual reflections that will inspire readers from all walks of life to delve deeper into understanding Christ’s mission and the law of love that served as his guiding light through his time on Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Love Tried in the Fire by Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
